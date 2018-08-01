What's On

Five Events Happening Around Dublin This Weekend That You Gotta Check Out

Banish those bank holiday blues

Dublin Skyline

It's the week after the bank holiday, which probably means you need some serious motivation to get through the next couple days.

We get it, you're lamenting the passing of the three-day weekend, while at the same time considering packing it all in and heading to Disneyland to get a job as one of the characters.

Plus, it's a Wednesday, so it really is a sad state of affairs altogether.

Here are five events happening this weekend that should help you get through hump-day.

1. Dublin Horse Show

RDS, Wednesday 8th August - Sunday 12th August 2018

Considered by some to be the pinnacle of equestrian sport in Ireland, this five-day event will see 1,500 horses and ponies competing in over 130 classes and competitions across the five days.

Of course, there will be plenty of entertainment over the course of the event with Ladies Day and Family Day making it an event not to be missed.

Dust down that frock and get yourself to the RDS.

You can get tickets here.

2. The Sizzler Summer Party @ Camden Backyard.

Saturday, August 11th, 3 pm - 9:30 pm.

The Camden Backyard are celebrating one of the best summers in ages with an outrageous daytime party with James Kavanagh as the host.

You can expect fun, frolics, dancing and romancing.

Think classic disco tracks mixed with a modern edge, mad dancers, circus performers, tasty food, frozen pink gin, ridiculous outfits, tons of confetti all in a big outdoor block party.

Enter through 'Camden Brews and Bites' and let the party begin!

But, don't take out word for it. Take a look at the teaser vid.

Jennifer Cosgrove

Written By

Jennifer Cosgrove

What's On

