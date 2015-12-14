10 Savage Places To Grab Lunch Near Camden Street

So you're MARVIN and you're looking for a lunch that will put those soggy ham sambos you've been eating all week to shame, I got you.

I've often planned to meet a group of friends on Camden Street for lunch - it's easy to get to, it's got lots of choice and it's usually an equal distance for all of us to get to from work/college/our gaffs. Problem is, every time I wind up there, my friends look to me for lunch inspiration and I blank. When hunger takes over, it can be hard to think of somewhere really f*ckin' good.

So here it is, the Camden Street lunch gospel according to Éadaoin... you're welcome!

1. Meet Me In The Morning

A healthy little café that takes the best Dublin-based produce and turns it into a mouth-watering treat. If you're looking for a hearty salad with a bit of character, this is the place for you.

The café gets mysterious polaroids sent in the post every now and then and they've stuck every single one up on the wall. You could literally spend your whole lunch break going through them, it's amazing.

A post shared by Meet Me In The Morning (@meetmeinthemorning) on Apr 15, 2018 at 2:51am PDT

A post shared by Meet Me In The Morning (@meetmeinthemorning) on Feb 23, 2018 at 4:10am PST

2. The Cake Café

Don't be fooled by the name, I'm not suggesting you eat a whole cake for lunch, although if you're looking for something sweet after, the cakes here are beyond fab.

The Cake Café serve up whopper salads and sambos and they also cater to vegans so they've got a little something for everyone. It's hidden on Pleasants Place, away from all the usual hustle and bustle of Camden Street so it's the ideal place to escape reality for a few.

A post shared by The Cake Cafe (@thecakecafedublin) on Mar 14, 2018 at 4:59am PDT

3. Brother Hubbard South

You can't argue with how good the grub here is.

Top class, every time.

A post shared by Brother Hubbard South (@brother_hubbard_south) on Apr 28, 2017 at 2:38am PDT

A post shared by Brother Hubbard South (@brother_hubbard_south) on Dec 14, 2015 at 3:11am PST

4. Happy Food

Plant-based food that will keep you going for the whole day.

Happy Food by Yoga Hub serve the best BBQ tofu ribs and black bean burgers you'll ever try tbh. The perfect lunch solution for if you want to try something a little different. Plus it's healthy so that's an added bonus.

Get in my belly.

A post shared by HappyFood (@happyfoodbyyogahub) on Apr 8, 2018 at 2:32am PDT

A post shared by HappyFood (@happyfoodbyyogahub) on Apr 23, 2018 at 1:03am PDT

5. Neon

This place serves one of my favourite Thai Green Curries in the country.

It's quick, it's got some deadly dishes and it's good value for your money, what's not to like?

The best part however, you get a free 99 that you can pull yourself with every meal, whopper. There's a big long table in the centre of the restaurant so it's great for big groups, once you get in there before the crowds arrive that is.

A post shared by Neon (@neondublin) on Apr 2, 2018 at 10:14am PDT

6. Green Nineteen

Lunch goals.

A post shared by Green 19 (@green_nineteen) on Nov 15, 2016 at 6:47am PST

7. Green Bench

The ultimate spot for a sensational sambo.

Green Bench Café is a small but mighty spot that you need to put on your lunchin' bucket list.

A post shared by Green Bench Cafe (@greenbenchcafe) on Apr 9, 2018 at 8:41am PDT

A post shared by Green Bench Cafe (@greenbenchcafe) on Jan 10, 2018 at 3:15am PST

8. The Fat Fox

Down Camden Row you'll find the wonderful, brightly coloured café that is The Fat Fox.

These guys are masters of their trade and will satisfy your lunch cravings to no end. Their beef brisket sandwich is what dreams are made of - juicy and full of deeelish flavour.

A post shared by The Fat Fox (@thefatfoxcamden) on Apr 21, 2018 at 8:14am PDT

A post shared by The Fat Fox (@thefatfoxcamden) on Apr 16, 2018 at 4:10am PDT

9. Mad Egg

Unbelievable chicken burgers, DIY cheesecake and mac'n'cheese... need I say any more?

A post shared by Mad Egg (@madeggdublin) on Mar 15, 2018 at 5:15am PDT

10. Doughboys

Sexy, cheesy sambos.

YES.

A post shared by Doughboys (@doughboysdublin) on Nov 20, 2017 at 3:04am PST

Header Image: Doughboys & The Cake Café

