Best Of What's On Food

10 Savage Places To Grab Lunch Near Camden Street

*Stomach rumbles*

Pjimage 4

So you're MARVIN and you're looking for a lunch that will put those soggy ham sambos you've been eating all week to shame, I got you.

I've often planned to meet a group of friends on Camden Street for lunch - it's easy to get to, it's got lots of choice and it's usually an equal distance for all of us to get to from work/college/our gaffs. Problem is, every time I wind up there, my friends look to me for lunch inspiration and I blank. When hunger takes over, it can be hard to think of somewhere really f*ckin' good.

So here it is, the Camden Street lunch gospel according to Éadaoin... you're welcome!

1. Meet Me In The Morning

A healthy little café that takes the best Dublin-based produce and turns it into a mouth-watering treat. If you're looking for a hearty salad with a bit of character, this is the place for you. 

The café gets mysterious polaroids sent in the post every now and then and they've stuck every single one up on the wall. You could literally spend your whole lunch break going through them, it's amazing.

2. The Cake Café

Don't be fooled by the name, I'm not suggesting you eat a whole cake for lunch, although if you're looking for something sweet after, the cakes here are beyond fab.

The Cake Café serve up whopper salads and sambos and they also cater to vegans so they've got a little something for everyone. It's hidden on Pleasants Place, away from all the usual hustle and bustle of Camden Street so it's the ideal place to escape reality for a few. 

3. Brother Hubbard South

You can't argue with how good the grub here is.

Top class, every time. 

4. Happy Food

Plant-based food that will keep you going for the whole day.

Happy Food by Yoga Hub serve the best BBQ tofu ribs and black bean burgers you'll ever try tbh. The perfect lunch solution for if you want to try something a little different. Plus it's healthy so that's an added bonus.

Get in my belly.

5. Neon

This place serves one of my favourite Thai Green Curries in the country. 

It's quick, it's got some deadly dishes and it's good value for your money, what's not to like? 

The best part however, you get a free 99 that you can pull yourself with every meal, whopper. There's a big long table in the centre of the restaurant so it's great for big groups, once you get in there before the crowds arrive that is.

A post shared by Neon (@neondublin) on

6. Green Nineteen

Lunch goals.

A post shared by Green 19 (@green_nineteen) on

7. Green Bench

The ultimate spot for a sensational sambo. 

Green Bench Café is a small but mighty spot that you need to put on your lunchin' bucket list. 

8.  The Fat Fox 

Down Camden Row you'll find the wonderful, brightly coloured café that is The Fat Fox. 

These guys are masters of their trade and will satisfy your lunch cravings to no end. Their beef brisket sandwich is what dreams are made of - juicy and full of deeelish flavour. 

9. Mad Egg

Unbelievable chicken burgers, DIY cheesecake and mac'n'cheese... need I say any more?  

A post shared by Mad Egg (@madeggdublin) on

10. Doughboys

Sexy, cheesy sambos.

YES.

A post shared by Doughboys (@doughboysdublin) on

Header Image: Doughboys & The Cake Café

READ MORE: This Sleek Neighbourhood Cafe Is Where You Should Grab A Quick Lunch Today

Is there ever such thing as a Kardashian Koincidence? We chat about celebrity "leak" culture on this week's Before Brunch podcast below. Subscribe here

Lunch lunch on camden street lunch camden street
Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Written By

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Multimedia Journalist. A lanky video-head living her best life by capturing what Dublin has to offer. Can be seen roaming around the city vlogging herself and eating everything that crosses her path.Email: eadaoin@lovin.com Social: @bandeadd

Comments

Best Of

Read More in Best Of
10 Savage Places To Grab Lunch Near Camden Street
10 Savage Places To Grab Lunch Near Camden Street
STOP EVERYTHING: A New Cheese Pop-Up Has Landed In Dublin And We Need To Eat Everything
STOP EVERYTHING: A New Cheese Pop-Up Has Landed In Dublin And We Need To Eat Everything
Nine Places To Grab A Tasty Bowl Of Porridge Before Work
Nine Places To Grab A Tasty Bowl Of Porridge Before Work
Adventurous With Food? Here's Dublin's Most Unusual Dishes
Adventurous With Food? Here's Dublin's Most Unusual Dishes
10 Spots In Dublin To Find Unreal Vintage Gems For Festival Season
10 Spots In Dublin To Find Unreal Vintage Gems For Festival Season
Seven Thoughtful House Warming Gifts To Get For Your Bestie That Won't Break The Bank
Seven Thoughtful House Warming Gifts To Get For Your Bestie That Won't Break The Bank
Lunch Anyone? Here's Seven FAN-F*CKING-TASTIC Sambos To Munch On
Lunch Anyone? Here's Seven FAN-F*CKING-TASTIC Sambos To Munch On
Six Life-Changing Slices Of Cheesecake In Dublin
Six Life-Changing Slices Of Cheesecake In Dublin
Treat Yo'Self - 15 Of The Ultimate Cheat Meals In Dublin
Treat Yo'Self - 15 Of The Ultimate Cheat Meals In Dublin
This Dublin Illustrator Creates Deadly Doodles & We Are Insta-Obsessed
This Dublin Illustrator Creates Deadly Doodles & We Are Insta-Obsessed
Five Wonderfully Extravagant Mac'N'Cheese Dishes In Dublin Right Now
Five Wonderfully Extravagant Mac'N'Cheese Dishes In Dublin Right Now
Five Deliciously Filthy Chocolate Treats You Can Get In Dublin Today
Five Deliciously Filthy Chocolate Treats You Can Get In Dublin Today
There's Only One Place In Dublin To Watch Liverpool's Champions League Game Tonight
Dublin

There's Only One Place In Dublin To Watch Liverpool's Champions League Game Tonight
"These Dublin Sandwiches Are So Tasty I Can't Stop Going Back"
Food and Drink

"These Dublin Sandwiches Are So Tasty I Can't Stop Going Back"
Diversions In Place Following Multi Car Crash At Wellington Quay
Dublin

Diversions In Place Following Multi Car Crash At Wellington Quay
Bertie Ahern Reveals Real Truth Behind That Controversial Interview
Dublin

Bertie Ahern Reveals Real Truth Behind That Controversial Interview

These Pictures Show The Disgraceful State That The Canal Was Left In Last Night
Dublin

These Pictures Show The Disgraceful State That The Canal Was Left In Last Night
10 Photos That Prove Dublin Is The Place To Be On A Sunny Day
Dublin

10 Photos That Prove Dublin Is The Place To Be On A Sunny Day
An ISIS Threat Was Made At A South Dublin School On Thursday
Dublin

An ISIS Threat Was Made At A South Dublin School On Thursday
PICS: Some Lad Somersaulted Into The Canal At The Barge Last Night And The Craic Was Ninety
News

PICS: Some Lad Somersaulted Into The Canal At The Barge Last Night And The Craic Was Ninety

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin