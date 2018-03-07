What's On Food

A City Centre Pizza Place Has Been Forced To Close Due To 'Rodent Droppings' In The Kitchen

It was among six closures in February...

Apache Pizza on Pearse Street is one of six premises which were forced to close in February by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland. 

An inspection report of the premises says that "Substantial rodent droppings were present on the floor around the grease trap which is located in the kitchen. The grease trap is in a small cupboard which is not pest proofed."

Great Wall Chinese Restaurant in Cork was also forced to close for the same reason. Other premises across Ireland which were closed for various reason include:

  • Carrickdale Hotel (Closed part: Food area only), Carrickarnon, Dundalk, Louth.
  • Hennessy Garden Centre, (Closed part: Hennessy Garden Centre Café), Carlow Road, Gowran, Kilkenny.
  • China Kitchen, 14 Market Street, Clonmel, Tipperary.
  • Flame Street Food, 38 Washington Street, Cork.
The full closure reports are available to read here

James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

