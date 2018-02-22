Here's Where You Can Get Bottomless Pizza Every Sunday For Just €15 In The City

We couldn't think of a better concept if we tried...

We've all heard of bottomless brunch - a deal that usually involves paying a set price for your meal and an unlimited supply of drinks for a certain amount of time.

But bottomless pizza? Now that is a veryyyyy tempting concept.

Yep, unlimited pizza is genuinely a thing. At least it is at this Dublin pub once every week!

A post shared by The Jar (@the.jar.pub) on Apr 1, 2018 at 1:04am PDT

The Jar Pub, based on Wexford Street, has a deadly offer available every Sunday, and to be honest it sounds like the DREAM for pizza lovers.

You can pay €10 for a pizza and a pint or a glass of wine, or for a fiver extra you'll get bottomless pizza and a pint/wine.

Yep, for just €15 you'll get unlimited pizza - what more could you want on a lazy, hungover Sunday?

A post shared by The Jar (@the.jar.pub) on Mar 18, 2018 at 3:02am PDT

The best news? They serve mouth-watering Base pizzas *drools*.

Bottomless pizza Sundays kicks off at 3pm every Sunday. Why not head over this weekend to see what it's all about?

A post shared by The Jar (@the.jar.pub) on Feb 22, 2018 at 6:24am PST

You can check out the menu here.

