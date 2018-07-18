There's A Chicken Wing Festival Happening In Bray This Weekend
Be prepared to drool
Wings Food Fest is back and we're very very excited.
Our love affair with chicken wings knows no bounds so when we heard this finger-lickin' festival was back we knew we had to tell you.
The festival is gonna be packed with plenty of wingtastic pop-ups and activities for lovers of the humble, but mighty wing to enjoy.
Taking place along Bray seafront, you can expect plenty of vendors offering a wide selection of wings, there'll be BBQ Pit Masters demonstrations, live music and a seafront fair during the event.
Some brave souls will take to the stage in a hot wing eating contest but, if that isn't your thing, you'll also get the chance to bag yourself some free wings over at the 'Spin A Wing' wheel.
On Sunday, the Wing-Off will see six finalists go head to head to determine Ireland's favourite wing.
The #WingOff 2018 finalists are:
Pizzas 'n' Cream
The Mullingar House
RIBA Cafe Restaurant Stillorgan
The Draft House Gastropub
Butler & Barry
Vish.Shop
Platform Pizza Bar
A weekend of eating chicken wings? Let's be honest, there is literally no way you're doing anything else.
