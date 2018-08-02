Ten Dublin Restaurants Nominated For Prestigious Nationwide Food Award

If you haven't eaten in these places you are missing out big time.

You can't beat Dublin when it comes to the grub.

Scratch that, you can't beat Ireland when it comes to food and Food & Wine are setting out to crown the best food Restaurants in Dublin, Leinster, Connacht, Ulster and Munster.

Each category has ten places on the list and Food & Wine say that:

"From local restaurants serving farm-to-fork produce to the most romantic places across the country, our awards recognise the exciting and diverse culinary scene in Ireland."

Other provincial awards that will be presented on 9 September include: Best Chef, Best For Wine, Bar Of The Year, Local Of The Year and much more:

Here are the nominations in the Best Restaurant category:

Best Restaurant Dublin -

Ananda, Dundrum, Dublin 16

Chapter One, Rotunda, Dublin 1

Dax, Pembroke Street Upper, Dublin 2

Etto, Merrion Row, Dublin 2

Forest Avenue, Sussex Terrace, Dublin 4

Glovers Alley, St Stephen's Green, Dublin 2

Heron & Grey, Blackrock, Co. Dublin

Patrick Guilbaud, Merrion Street Upper, Dublin 2

Pickle, Camden St, Dublin 2

The Greenhouse, Dawson St, Dublin 2

Best Restaurant Leinster -

Canteen, Celbridge, Co. Kildare

Chakra, Greystones, Co. Wicklow

The Duck Restaurant, Marfield House Hotel, Co. Wexford

La Côte, Church Ln, Co. Wexford

Tankardstown House, Slane, Co. Meath

The Fatted Calf, Athlone, Co. Westmeath

Thyme, Athlone, Co. Westmeath

TwoCooks, Sallins, Co. Kildare

Viewmount House, Co. Longford

Wild & Native, Rosslare, Co. Wexford

Best Restaurant Ulster -

Catalina, Lough Erne, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh

Deane's Eipic, Howard Street, Belfast

Harry's Shack, Portstewart, Co. Derry

Howard Street, Howard Street, Belfast

Kealy’s Seafood Bar, Greencastle, Co Donegal

MacNean House, Tuam, Co. Cavan

OX, Oxford Street, Belfast

Parson's Nose, Hillsborough, Co. Down

The Muddlers Club, Warehouse Lane, Belfast

Wine & Brine, Moira, Co. Armagh

Best Restaurant Munster -

1826 Adare, Main Street, Co. Limerick

Aghadoe Heights Hotel, Killarney, Co. Kerry

Gregans Castle Hotel, Ballyvaughan, Co. Clare

Ichigo Ichie, Sheares Street, Co. Cork

Restaurant Chestnut, Ballydehob, Co. Cork

The House Restaurant at Cliff House, Co. Waterford

The Oak Room, Adare Manor Hotel, Co. Limerick

The Old Convent, Cahir, Co. Tipperary

The Tannery, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford

Wild Honey Inn, Lisdoonvarna, Co. Clare

Best Restaurant Connacht -

An Port Mór, Westport, Co Mayo

Aniar, Dominick Street, Co. Galway

Cian's on Bridge Street, Westport, Co. Mayo

George V, Ashford Castle, Cong, Co. Mayo

Kai, Sea Rd, Co. Galway

La Fougere, Knockranny House Hotel, Westport, Co. Mayo

Loam, Fairgreen Rd, Co. Galway

The Cottage Restaurant, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim

The Lodge, Ashford Castle, Cong, Co. Mayo

West at The Twelve, Barna, Co. Galway

You can find more information on the awards here.

