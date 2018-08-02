Ten Dublin Restaurants Nominated For Prestigious Nationwide Food Award
If you haven't eaten in these places you are missing out big time.
You can't beat Dublin when it comes to the grub.
Scratch that, you can't beat Ireland when it comes to food and Food & Wine are setting out to crown the best food Restaurants in Dublin, Leinster, Connacht, Ulster and Munster.
Each category has ten places on the list and Food & Wine say that:
"From local restaurants serving farm-to-fork produce to the most romantic places across the country, our awards recognise the exciting and diverse culinary scene in Ireland."
Other provincial awards that will be presented on 9 September include: Best Chef, Best For Wine, Bar Of The Year, Local Of The Year and much more:
Here are the nominations in the Best Restaurant category:
Best Restaurant Dublin -
- Ananda, Dundrum, Dublin 16
- Chapter One, Rotunda, Dublin 1
- Dax, Pembroke Street Upper, Dublin 2
- Etto, Merrion Row, Dublin 2
- Forest Avenue, Sussex Terrace, Dublin 4
- Glovers Alley, St Stephen's Green, Dublin 2
- Heron & Grey, Blackrock, Co. Dublin
- Patrick Guilbaud, Merrion Street Upper, Dublin 2
- Pickle, Camden St, Dublin 2
- The Greenhouse, Dawson St, Dublin 2
Best Restaurant Leinster -
- Canteen, Celbridge, Co. Kildare
- Chakra, Greystones, Co. Wicklow
- The Duck Restaurant, Marfield House Hotel, Co. Wexford
- La Côte, Church Ln, Co. Wexford
- Tankardstown House, Slane, Co. Meath
- The Fatted Calf, Athlone, Co. Westmeath
- Thyme, Athlone, Co. Westmeath
- TwoCooks, Sallins, Co. Kildare
- Viewmount House, Co. Longford
- Wild & Native, Rosslare, Co. Wexford
Best Restaurant Ulster -
- Catalina, Lough Erne, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh
- Deane's Eipic, Howard Street, Belfast
- Harry's Shack, Portstewart, Co. Derry
- Howard Street, Howard Street, Belfast
- Kealy’s Seafood Bar, Greencastle, Co Donegal
- MacNean House, Tuam, Co. Cavan
- OX, Oxford Street, Belfast
- Parson's Nose, Hillsborough, Co. Down
- The Muddlers Club, Warehouse Lane, Belfast
- Wine & Brine, Moira, Co. Armagh
Best Restaurant Munster -
- 1826 Adare, Main Street, Co. Limerick
- Aghadoe Heights Hotel, Killarney, Co. Kerry
- Gregans Castle Hotel, Ballyvaughan, Co. Clare
- Ichigo Ichie, Sheares Street, Co. Cork
- Restaurant Chestnut, Ballydehob, Co. Cork
- The House Restaurant at Cliff House, Co. Waterford
- The Oak Room, Adare Manor Hotel, Co. Limerick
- The Old Convent, Cahir, Co. Tipperary
- The Tannery, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford
- Wild Honey Inn, Lisdoonvarna, Co. Clare
Best Restaurant Connacht -
- An Port Mór, Westport, Co Mayo
- Aniar, Dominick Street, Co. Galway
- Cian's on Bridge Street, Westport, Co. Mayo
- George V, Ashford Castle, Cong, Co. Mayo
- Kai, Sea Rd, Co. Galway
- La Fougere, Knockranny House Hotel, Westport, Co. Mayo
- Loam, Fairgreen Rd, Co. Galway
- The Cottage Restaurant, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim
- The Lodge, Ashford Castle, Cong, Co. Mayo
- West at The Twelve, Barna, Co. Galway
You can find more information on the awards here.
