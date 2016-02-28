Friends With Benedicts: 5 Deadly Brunch Spots To Try With Your Mates This Weekend

There's nothing sexier than a gooey egg

It's become a weekly thing now - Friday kicks in and my brunch stomach begins to rumble.

I sit in work and plan my next meal, where will it be? Who shall I ask to join me? Am I going fancy or cheap?

Considering all of the above, I end up picking a brunch spot and no matter where it is, I find myself dreaming of the creamy and beautifully yellow Benedict sauce.

It is the work of the gods.

Here's a few of my personal fave spots to indulge in a saucy Eggs Benedict.

1. Platform 61

Located downstairs opposite the South William and Clement and Pekoe, Platform 61 sure knows how to brunch.

Their Eggs Benny is A1 and they serve bottomless brunch.

Yep, you've heard me right...

Bottomless brunch.

For €15 choose a main brunch dish and enjoy bottomless mimosas.

Boooozy.

A post shared by @aidogogo on Jul 31, 2016 at 6:10am PDT

2. Drop Dead Twice

Most commonly known as Dublin's first BYOC Bar, Drop Dead also serve up a whopper brunch.

Try the Eggs Blackstone - It'll change your life.

They also have a bottomless brunch option but if you're not that into bubbles, you can upgrade to bottomless Bloody Marys.

Heaven.

A post shared by Dublin Foodguide #dublinfood (@dublinfoodguide) on May 30, 2018 at 10:30am PDT

3. Clanbrassil House

A top class brunch experience like no other.

It's a cosy spot that has a top class menu that offers a twist on conventional brunch dishes.

Their smoked trout Benedict is like no other.

The ideal treat for a special occasion.

A post shared by Éadaoin Fitzmaurice 🎥 (@bandeadd) on Jun 12, 2018 at 1:33pm PDT

4. WUFF

WUFF is a cosy neighbourhood bistro, situated in Dublin 7, serving breakfast, lunch, dinner and brunch at the weekends.

Their brunch menu is extensive, even covering gluten free dishes and desserts, something not all restaurants think of.

EGG-cellent!

A post shared by Traveling Foodie 🍫🍪🍰🍭🍦🍾🍷 (@yummydublin) on Dec 4, 2016 at 2:30am PST

5. Angelina's

Another fish cake benedict, but this one is HUNREAL. €14 for golden crab cakes with pink grapefruit, avo and chilli kale.

It has to be devoured to be believed.

A post shared by Angelinas (@angelinasdublin) on Feb 28, 2016 at 3:16am PST

Happy brunchin'

Header Image: @Yummydublin @angelinas

