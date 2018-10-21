Food and Drink What's On Food

Fed Up Of Brunch? This Nostalgic Sunday Lunch Is Our New Autumn Fave

Gather up the troops - this is the perfect antidote to the grey weather!

We love a good brunch - but we were starting to think Dublin restaurants were running out of ideas.

It does all get a bit same-y, so we were thrilled to find out that The Legal Eagle were mixing it up with something a little bit different - and a lot nostalgic.

The cosy Chancery Place pub is now serving up a 'Seriously Seventies Sunday lunch' that will take us nicely into the Winter months with full bellies and rosy cheeks.

This is a proper feed - so set aside a couple hours to really get cosy and indulge. We've tried it ourselves and can vouch for the fact that avocado toast won't get a look in this Winter - we're all about the Sunday lunch.

With two courses for €25 and a three-course lunch for €35, this is like a seventies fare 'greatest hits lunch'.

The Menu

Old classics have been given a sophisticated update - we're talking egg mayonnaise (duck egg with sublime homemade salad cream) to prawn cocktail (Dublin Bay prawns with sea-ice lettuce, slow-roast tomatoes, samphire and avocado) to the classic melon and ham (cantaloupe melon with sensational Wooded Pig coppa and homemade fig jam) or a vol-au-vent with juicy lamb kidneys in a brandy cream with house mustard (our personal favourite).

Let's talk mains - the roast beef is not your average sad suburban Sunday specimen but wonderful John Stone beef with all the trimmings made from first principles - Yorkshire pud, cauliflower rarebit, roasties and gravy. The Kiev just happens to be hake, rolled and filled with garlic butter and accompanied by peas, baby leeks and that seventies superhero of potatoes - the hasselback. There’s a Pigs on the Green slipper of bacon with the most perfect parsley sauce, Savoy cabbage and gorgeous organic Irish spuds that is as close to the ur-bacon and cabbage as it may be possible to get.

Don't you dare skip dessert - you need Winter insulation.

With jelly and ice-cream made in-house, a peanut butter baked Alaska that any Stepford wife would have happily taken credit for, and a panna cotta that is actually a Wibbly Wobbly Wonder in disguise, desserts are also seriously seventies.

There's an extensive wine list to wash it all down.

The Legal Eagle Sean Gargano is thankfully not limited in a seventies way to black or blue (Black Tower or Blue Nun) but instead has curated an impressive and award-winning wine list of over 200 wines to choose from, recently awarded a Wine Spectator Award. There's also 20 craft beers on tap, and a small but considered and decidedly timeless classic cocktail list.

You'll find us tucked into the corner of The Legal Eagle every Sunday for the rest of the year.

For more info or to book a table, head here.

Megan Cassidy

Written By

Megan Cassidy

Editor at Lovin Media Group. Lives in Dublin. (Dies in Dublin on Sundays.) Undiscovered influencer. Email megan@lovin.com

