Here Are The Ten Best Coffee Shops On The New Luas Line

The new Luas line opened up in December and as an avid user I have to admit, I did get weirdly excited about it. I could finally hop on a tram and be brought straight over to the Northside without switching from bus to bus, stress free.

As someone who lives Southside however, it came to my attention that I had actually been neglecting the unreal coffee spots that this new line had now made available to me.

So I decided to go on a little adventure, a treasure hunt if you will, to find the best spots in Dublin to get a coffee at every Luas stop on the new line... I know, I have too much time.

Now I won't lie, it's not a case of walking straight off a tram and straight into a coffee shop. I wanted to pick the best spots, the ones that have a little something different. So , some of these are a bit of a walk, but not too much, I promise.

1. Dawson Street - The Beanhive

The Beanhive Coffee House on Dawson street serve up the most unique coffees in the city. They make you feel extra special because no two are the same.

They have a super artistic team who specialise in creating the picture perfect coffee, no literally... they paint pictures on your coffee.

The art ranges from cartoons to the Dublin city landscape and it's almost too pretty to sip.

2. Westmoreland - Soho Coffee Co.

This edgy chain specialises in unreal Fairtrade coffee.

Located on the quays, it's the perfect place to tuck into a pastry, read a book and watch the world go by.

3. O Connell GPO - Póg

Póg is one of my absolute favourite places to chill in the city. They serve up healthy grub and some of the most amazing pancakes you will ever feast your eyes on, not to mention their coffee is a winner.

If you're into something a little funkier, Póg offer matcha, beetroot and charcoal lattés. I highly recommend the matcha, it'll have you buzzed for the day, full of green-goodness.

4. Parnell - The Old Music Shop

The Old Music Shop is a place I had often walked by but never actually visited. The café which has taken the place of the old Waltons, hence the name, is a bright and spacious venue and it's always bustling with chatter.

It's the perfect spot to meet a friend and have a catch up.

5. Dominick - Blas Café

This little café is a hidden treasure. Located in the Chocolate Factory on Kings Inn Street, you could easily walk by here without realising. But by gums, would you be missing out.

The Chocolate Factory is a hub for art and design on the northside and that vibe is definitely reflected in the style of this café. The interior is full of quirky chairs, bits hanging from the ceilings and plants in every corner. (I'm a sucker for a good plant)

They serve Roasted Brown coffee so you're in for a treat, it's tasty AF.

6. Broadstone - Love Supreme

OK, I won't lie, this place is a bit of a walk from the Broadstone Luas stop but hear me out...

Love Supreme in Stoneybatter is one of the cutest places I've ever visited. From the moment you walk in the door you just know that this place is something special. The interior is modern, crisp and clean and they serve some of the best sausage rolls I've ever tasted, I promise you they're top class.

Their coffee comes from Koppi Fine Coffee Roasters and it'll be sure to give you that kick you need for oyur day ahead.

7. Grangegorman - The White Moose Café

We know you've heard a LOT about these guys but have you tried their coffee?

The White Moose Café are more than just a café they are also known for gracing phone screens all over Ireland on the popular social media platform, Snapchat. Stepping in here for the first time I found it odd because I already noticed some of the staff and I can tell you they are just as lovely in person.

Regardless of what you think of these guys, you just can't argue with their food and their coffee.

8. Phibsborough - Two Boys Brew

This place really is something special. Even before you walk in the door, you're greeted with a brilliant quote of the day. (We're pretty sure you've seen this on the Instagram story of anyone who has ever visited) Then you find yourself stepping into the spacious, bustling café that is Two Boys Brew.

They serve 3FE here, which for us, is always a winner. However, they also serve from a guest roaster each week for anyone looking to try something a little different.

9. Cabra - Bang Bang

Bang Bang on Leinster Street in Phibsborough is one of the most popular coffee spots on the Northside, and we can see why.

Stepping into this vintage shop, the first thing I noticed was that the seats are actually old school desks and the walls are covered in Irish art and design. It's a hub for hipsters, foodies and coffee nerds.

It's also a deli, greengrocers and a vintage shop, so there is so much to see and do rather than just to sit and scroll through your phone while you tuck into your coffee.

10. Broombridge - Keegans Café

Ok this one is a little bit of a treak but it serves some deadly toasties, burgers, sambo's and coffee.

What more could you want aye?

