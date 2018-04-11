Mr Price Has Invented A Knock-Off 'Cup O Stuff' And We Need It

If you were a Nickelodeon kid, there's no doubt that Drake And Josh was on of your fave programmes. These guys were always up to mischief and it was beyond funny.

One episode that I've never forgotten however, was when hey invented the infamous "Cup O Stuff". This deadly invention would allow you to carry your drink, popcorn and snack for the cinema in one go. I wanted one so badly, it just made so much sense.

Mr. Price have just released their own version of the Cup O Suff and it is a dream come true. It's called a "Grub Tub" and it's ideal for movie nights.

There is a straw for your drink that goes through a tub that you can fill with popcorn and a treat - ideal.

We need to get our hands on one of these.

They come in a set of three and cost €2.99 - Cheap and cheerful!

Friday night in on the cards this weekend? Sure look, you're sorted.

READ MORE: Here's Where You Can Get Bottomless Pizza Every Sunday For Just €15 In The City

Anyone else sick to death of "joyous" and "loving" celebrity breakups? Bring back the vengeance! Listen to this week's Before Brunch podcast below. Subscribe here