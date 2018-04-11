What's On Food

Mr Price Has Invented A Knock-Off 'Cup O Stuff' And We Need It

Drake And Josh memories...

Screen Shot 2018 04 11 At 08 59 43

If you were a Nickelodeon kid, there's no doubt that Drake And Josh was on of your fave programmes. These guys were always up to mischief and it was beyond funny. 

One episode that I've never forgotten however, was when hey invented the infamous "Cup O Stuff". This deadly invention would allow you to carry your drink, popcorn and snack for the cinema in one go. I wanted one so badly, it just made so much sense. 

via GIPHY

Mr. Price have just released their own version of the Cup O Suff and it is a dream come true. It's called a "Grub Tub" and it's ideal for movie nights.

There is a straw for your drink that goes through a tub that you can fill with popcorn and a treat - ideal.

We need to get our hands on one of these. 

Screen Shot 2018 04 11 At 09 25 50

They come in a set of three and cost €2.99 - Cheap and cheerful!

Friday night in on the cards this weekend? Sure look, you're sorted. 

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Written By

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Multimedia Journalist. A lanky video-head living her best life by capturing what Dublin has to offer. Can be seen roaming around the city vlogging herself and eating everything that crosses her path.Email: eadaoin@lovin.com Social: @bandeadd

