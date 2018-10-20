PIC: This Dublin Restaurant Has Created A Unique Spice Bag That You Need To Try Out

This could be one of your takeaway shouts this weekend.

Are you currently in a state of the horrors? Or are you planning on heading out tonight and want to lock in your takeaway treat for your sore head tomorrow?

Well, we think we've found just the treat.

International Nacho Day is happening this weekend on the 21st October.

To celebrate this, Deliveroo has teamed up with Little Ass Burrito Bar in Rathmines to make a delicious nacho-spice bag.

The nacho spice bag is made of hand cut Blanco Nino corn tortilla chips topped with awesome grilled jack cheese, roasted sweet potato, spicy Cork Gubbeen chorizo, sprinkle of fresh coriander and served with guacamole, sour cream and a choice of salsa.

Would you tackle into this?

Excuse us while we pick our jaw up from the floor.

Have you listened to this week's episode of Before Brunch? Subscribe here