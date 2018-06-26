News Food and Drink What's On Food

One Of Our Fave Burger Joints Has Released A Brunch Burger And We CAN'T DEAL

O.M.F.G!

There's no better way to eat brunch than to pack it all between two slices of bread.

You get a taste of everything on your plate at once and carbs are a lifesaver for a hungover head.

One of our all-time favourite burger spots, BuJo has just released a breakfast sandwich and we got the very first peak.

Breakfast has never looked so good.

We are literally drooling at the mouth.

The burger is made from toasted brioche buns, Beechwood smoked bacon, Hampshire rare breed sausage patty, fried egg and Molten cheese.

BuJo make some of the tastiest burgers we've ever tried so we're sure this one will be no different.

The perfect treat for mornings when you want to indulge.

Gimme!

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Written By

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Multimedia Journalist. A lanky video-head living her best life by capturing what Dublin has to offer. Can be seen roaming around the city vlogging herself and eating everything that crosses her path.Email: eadaoin@lovin.com Social: @bandeadd

