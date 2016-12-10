What's On Food

Seven Glorious Prosecco Cocktails In Dublin That Must Be Tried

Bubbles!

Pjimage 18

Prosecco is the juice of the gods and we are obsessed. It's the perfect drink to sip on casually or formally and it's bloody delish.

Here are some of the best prosecco-based cocktails in Dublin city. 

Time to do a little prosecco bar crawl!

1. Violet Beauregarde - Coppinger Row

Blueberry Infused Vodka with Lemoncello and Prosecco - yum!

2. Pimp Your Prosecco -Zizzi

Add a little flavour to your glass of bubbly. 

You can choose between passion fruit, raspberry and mint or blackberry and lemon. The passion fruit is to die for. 

A post shared by Stephanie Mone (@stephmone) on

3. Breakaway - Lemon & Duke

Olmecca Tequila, Velvet Falernum, Passion Fruit Syrup,  Lemon Juice and Prosecco, of course!

This fruity beauty must be tried.

4. PRETTY IN PINK - Zozimus

This beauty is made from vodka, lemon, berry cordial and prosecco.

It's sweet, sour and proper lush.

Screen Shot 2018 03 25 At 16 16 37

5. The Suffragette - Bow Lane

This cocktail is super light and refreshing.

Its made from Pisco, rhubarb liqueur, berries, lemon, egg whites and lovely Prosecco.

What a treat!

Screen Shot 2018 03 25 At 16 19 27

6. Mountain Orchard - Vintage Cocktail Club

Glendalough Premium Poitin, Lychee Liqueur, fresh citrus, gomme syrup, Celery Bitters, egg whites, with a Prosecco top.

Bloody brill.

Screen Shot 2018 03 25 At 16 24 43

7. Floral Bon Bon - Candlelight

Glendalough gin, creme de mure, rosemary tincture, lemon juice, Astoria corder prosecco toped with a lavender and rose meringue foam. The cocktails here blow me away every single time.

Obsessed.

Time to tick every single one of these off the bucket list!

READ MORE: The Clocks Went Forward And You've Lost An Hour - Here's Where To Get Your Coffee Kick

The nature of Irish 'Lickarsery' and Harry Styles' sexuality... listen to the latest episode of Before Brunch. Subscribe here

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Written By

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Multimedia Journalist. A lanky video-head living her best life by capturing what Dublin has to offer. Can be seen roaming around the city vlogging herself and eating everything that crosses her path.Email: eadaoin@lovin.com Social: @bandeadd

Comments

What's On

Read More in What's On
Seven Glorious Prosecco Cocktails In Dublin That Must Be Tried
Seven Glorious Prosecco Cocktails In Dublin That Must Be Tried
This Irish Gin Brand Have Hidden A Golden Ticket In Their Easter Eggs For A Year's Supply Of Gin
This Irish Gin Brand Have Hidden A Golden Ticket In Their Easter Eggs For A Year's Supply Of Gin
The Clocks Went Forward And You've Lost An Hour - Here's Where To Get Your Coffee Kick
The Clocks Went Forward And You've Lost An Hour - Here's Where To Get Your Coffee Kick
Hanging? Here Are Seven Unreal Spots For A Post-Paddy's Day Brunch
Hanging? Here Are Seven Unreal Spots For A Post-Paddy's Day Brunch
YAAAAS - This Brilliant Brunch Event Is Back And We Are Living For It
YAAAAS - This Brilliant Brunch Event Is Back And We Are Living For It
Nine Of The Best 'Smokey Old Fashioned' Cocktails To Order In Dublin
Nine Of The Best 'Smokey Old Fashioned' Cocktails To Order In Dublin
Two Of Our Fave Food Spots Are Teaming Up To Make The Milkshake Of ALL Milkshakes
Two Of Our Fave Food Spots Are Teaming Up To Make The Milkshake Of ALL Milkshakes
Lonely Planet Has Chosen Dublin Coddle As One Of The World's Best Bowl Foods
Lonely Planet Has Chosen Dublin Coddle As One Of The World's Best Bowl Foods
Here Are The Ten Best Coffee Shops On The New Luas Line
Here Are The Ten Best Coffee Shops On The New Luas Line
Here Are The Ten Best Coffee Shops On The New Luas Line
Here Are The Ten Best Coffee Shops On The New Luas Line
A City Centre Pizza Place Has Been Forced To Close Due To 'Rodent Droppings' In The Kitchen
A City Centre Pizza Place Has Been Forced To Close Due To 'Rodent Droppings' In The Kitchen
You Can Now Get Five Guys Delivered To Your Home
You Can Now Get Five Guys Delivered To Your Home
This Irish Gin Brand Have Hidden A Golden Ticket In Their Easter Eggs For A Year's Supply Of Gin
What's On

This Irish Gin Brand Have Hidden A Golden Ticket In Their Easter Eggs For A Year's Supply Of Gin
The Lighthouse Cinema Had A Dog-Friendly Screening And We Can't Cope With The Pics
Entertainment

The Lighthouse Cinema Had A Dog-Friendly Screening And We Can't Cope With The Pics
Nine Cute Bits From Penneys To Get You In The Mood For Summer Hols
Lifestyle

Nine Cute Bits From Penneys To Get You In The Mood For Summer Hols
Before Brunch: The Facebook Cambridge Analytica Scandal And What You Need To Know About It
Podcasts

Before Brunch: The Facebook Cambridge Analytica Scandal And What You Need To Know About It

PIC: This Dublin Pub Charged An INSANE Amount For Two Pints Of Cordial
Dublin

PIC: This Dublin Pub Charged An INSANE Amount For Two Pints Of Cordial
WATCH: You Probably Missed Aengus Mac Grianna's Hilarious Sign Off Reel On The News Last Night
Dublin

WATCH: You Probably Missed Aengus Mac Grianna's Hilarious Sign Off Reel On The News Last Night
'Nine Monks' Is Ireland's Newest Tonic Wine — Here's The Suss
Sponsored

'Nine Monks' Is Ireland's Newest Tonic Wine — Here's The Suss
WATCH: The Script Broke A Guinness World Record In The Most Irish Way Possible On Paddy's Day
Dublin

WATCH: The Script Broke A Guinness World Record In The Most Irish Way Possible On Paddy's Day

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin