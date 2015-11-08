The Ultimate Foodie Bucket List : A-Z Guide Of The Best Dishes In Dublin 2018

Have you tried some of these?

If you follow Lovin Dublin I'm pretty sure you know that working as a journalist here is a well fed gig.

I've eaten in a lot of places in Dublin and I can't go a day without someone writing to me asking for recommendations.

I decided to compile the ultimate foodie bucket list, full of all of my fave dishes I've tried over the last few months.

Anyone who knows me will know I love lists, so there's no better way to create this list than to have it in alphabetical order - GORJ and orderly.

Have one of these dishes each week and you're set up for the next six months, you're welcome.

Acai Bowl - Eathos

This is one of the prettiest bowls of food that has ever been put in front of me.

It's super filling and ideal for mornings when you want fill up and fuel for the day.

Delicious and healthy.

A post shared by Éadaoin Fitzmaurice 🎥 (@bandeadd) on Oct 18, 2017 at 2:31am PDT

BuJo Burger - BuJo

Ah, my fave shpot.

It's no secret that BuJo has a special place in my heart.

The BuJo burger is tasty AF and I genuinely don't think any other burger on this planet could impress me more.

A post shared by Lovin Dublin (@lovindublin) on Apr 5, 2018 at 8:12am PDT

Chicken Wings - Elephant And Castle

I can't make this list without including chicken wings.

The wings from this place always win.

Yum.

A post shared by Elephant & Castle Dublin (@elephantcastledublin) on Jul 18, 2018 at 9:01am PDT

Dumplings - Glovers Alley

Ham and cheese dumplings.

This dish was created to resemble the classic cheese toasty from Grogans.

It's a fancy take on an Irish favourite.

A post shared by Glovers Alley by Andy McFadden (@gloversalley) on Jun 21, 2018 at 1:17am PDT

Ebi Fry Roll - Michie Sushi

Michie Sushi in Ranelagh is a cute awl spot.

I'm a big fan of prawn sushi and this one is fab.

A post shared by ailbhe_d (@ailbhe_d) on Feb 24, 2018 at 3:30am PST

Funghi Pizza - Cotto

Cotto makes some of the best pizza in the city.

Wild mushroom, truffle oil and basil - you can't beat it for flavour.

A post shared by C O T T O (@cotto_dublin) on Jun 21, 2018 at 9:06am PDT

Garlic Lovers Ramen - The Ramen Bar

Made from Tonkotsu and Miso broth, grilled chicken, bean sprouts, choi-sum, seasoned egg, seasoned bamboo fried onion, grated garlic, black garlic and dried nori seaweed.

Honey Butter Burger - Mad Egg

This burger really impressed me.

It's sweet and salty - The perfect combination for comfort food.

A post shared by Mad Egg (@madeggdublin) on Jul 17, 2018 at 1:26pm PDT

Ice Cream Tub - Scrumdiddlys

Cover it in chocolate, sauce and jellies and relive those sugar rushes you used to have when you were ten.

A post shared by Scrumdiddlys Ice Cream (@scrumdiddlysworld) on May 29, 2017 at 7:06am PDT

JJ's Massive Rasher Sandwich - Pot Bellied Pig

Stacks upon stacks of bacon.

A post shared by Pot Bellied Pig (@potbelliedpigd6) on Jun 25, 2017 at 2:33am PDT

Kimchi Maki - Kimchi Hophouse

This stuff is seriously good.

Kimchi - Yes please.

A post shared by Kimchi Hophouse (@kimchihophouse) on May 2, 2018 at 7:44pm PDT

Lobster Roll - Klaw

Lobster mixed with homemade yuzu mayo, chervil, chive and Tabasco.

*Drool*

A post shared by Robbie Scorer (@robbiescorer) on Jul 16, 2018 at 5:01am PDT

Mac'n'cheese Toasty - Nice N Cheesy

Nice n Cheesy have made all of my dreams come true by bringing the mac and cheese toasty to Dublin. These sandwiches are oozing with cheese and full of taste.

A post shared by Nice n Cheesy 🧀 (@nicencheesy) on Oct 6, 2017 at 2:11am PDT

Nachos - RIOT

Honestly these nachos change the game.

They are puffy and crispy and downright delish.

Can't beat 'em.

A post shared by R I O T | D U B L I N (@riot.dublin) on May 25, 2018 at 6:52am PDT

Okonomiyaki - Lucky Tortoise

Lucky Tortoise make stellar dumplings but their okonomiyaki is unreal.

I've been dreaming about it since I last had it.

A post shared by Lucky Tortoise (@luckytortoiseco) on Mar 4, 2018 at 3:46am PST

Protein Pancakes - The Grind Howth

Top them with whatever you like.

Insta goals.

A post shared by Lovin Dublin (@lovindublin) on Mar 9, 2018 at 4:51am PST

Quesadillas - 777

Aye aye ayyyyee!

A post shared by 777 Restaurant (@777dublin) on Nov 8, 2015 at 8:33am PST

Ribmelt - Meltdown

Sourdough, cheddar mac'n'cheese, pulled pork and caramelised onions A.K.A The dream toasty.

A post shared by Maeve O' Malley (@meltdowndublin) on Apr 29, 2018 at 3:41am PDT

Saucy Eggs - Little Friedas

Saucy as hell.

A post shared by Éadaoin Fitzmaurice 🎥 (@bandeadd) on Jun 2, 2018 at 10:26am PDT

Truffle Ravioli - Terra Madre

Probably my favourite pasta dish in Dublin.

Little pockets of heaven.

A post shared by deenabyrne 🦄🦉🐉📚 (@deenabyrne) on Dec 19, 2017 at 8:05am PST

Ultimate Fries - Wing It

This is the ultimate hangover dish.

A shit tonne of sauce and bacon along with a load of carbs - YAAS.

A post shared by Wing It (@wingit_ie) on Apr 14, 2018 at 2:38am PDT

Vanilla Buttermilk Pancakes - Angelinas

Maple caramel, pecans and mascarpone - Yum.

Waffles - Restaurant 104

A sweet treat for a sweeter tooth.

A post shared by orlalorenza (@orlalorenza) on May 6, 2016 at 1:54am PDT

Xico Super Nachos - Xico

If you're ever heading to Xico for a night out, pop down a little early and try the food - it's so fab.

Add some Margaritas and you're on to a winner.

A post shared by Xico (@xicodublin) on Jun 20, 2018 at 10:09am PDT

Yasi Katsu Curry - Zakura

Sweet potato aubergine and courgette deep fried smothered in katsu curry sauce.

Zoe - Paulies Pizza

Buffalo mozzarella, Tomato sauce, Nduja, Chorizo, pepperoni, Spicy Salami & Fresh Chillis.

Ideal.

Time to start ticking some of these beauties off the list.

Enjoy!

