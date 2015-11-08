Feature Food and Drink Best Of What's On Food

The Ultimate Foodie Bucket List : A-Z Guide Of The Best Dishes In Dublin 2018

Have you tried some of these?

Pjimage 7

If you follow Lovin Dublin I'm pretty sure you know that working as a journalist here is a well fed gig.

I've eaten in a lot of places in Dublin and I can't go a day without someone writing to me asking for recommendations.

I decided to compile the ultimate foodie bucket list, full of all of my fave dishes I've tried over the last few months.

Anyone who knows me will know I love lists, so there's no better way to create this list than to have it in alphabetical order - GORJ and orderly.

Have one of these dishes each week and you're set up for the next six months, you're welcome.

Acai Bowl - Eathos

This is one of the prettiest bowls of food that has ever been put in front of me.

It's super filling and ideal for mornings when you want fill up and fuel for the day.

Delicious and healthy.

BuJo Burger - BuJo

Ah, my fave shpot.

It's no secret that BuJo has a special place in my heart.

The BuJo burger is tasty AF and I genuinely don't think any other burger on this planet could impress me more.

Chicken Wings - Elephant And Castle

I can't make this list without including chicken wings.

The wings from this place always win.

Yum.

Dumplings - Glovers Alley

Ham and cheese dumplings.

This dish was created to resemble the classic cheese toasty from Grogans.

It's a fancy take on an Irish favourite.

Ebi Fry Roll - Michie Sushi

Michie Sushi in Ranelagh is a cute awl spot.

I'm a big fan of prawn sushi and this one is fab.

A post shared by ailbhe_d (@ailbhe_d) on

Funghi Pizza - Cotto

Cotto makes some of the best pizza in the city.

Wild mushroom, truffle oil and basil - you can't beat it for flavour.

A post shared by C O T T O (@cotto_dublin) on

Garlic Lovers Ramen - The Ramen Bar

Made from Tonkotsu and Miso broth, grilled chicken, bean sprouts, choi-sum, seasoned egg, seasoned bamboo fried onion, grated garlic, black garlic and dried nori seaweed.

Honey Butter Burger - Mad Egg

This burger really impressed me.

It's sweet and salty - The perfect combination for comfort food.

A post shared by Mad Egg (@madeggdublin) on

Ice Cream Tub - Scrumdiddlys

Cover it in chocolate, sauce and jellies and relive those sugar rushes you used to have when you were ten.

JJ's Massive Rasher Sandwich - Pot Bellied Pig

Stacks upon stacks of bacon.

Kimchi Maki - Kimchi Hophouse

This stuff is seriously good.

Kimchi - Yes please.

Lobster Roll - Klaw

Lobster mixed with homemade yuzu mayo, chervil, chive and Tabasco.

*Drool*

Mac'n'cheese Toasty - Nice N Cheesy

Nice n Cheesy have made all of my dreams come true by bringing the mac and cheese toasty to Dublin. These sandwiches are oozing with cheese and full of taste.

Nachos - RIOT

Honestly these nachos change the game.

They are puffy and crispy and downright delish.

Can't beat 'em.

Okonomiyaki - Lucky Tortoise

Lucky Tortoise make stellar dumplings but their okonomiyaki is unreal.

I've been dreaming about it since I last had it.

Protein Pancakes - The Grind Howth

Top them with whatever you like.

Insta goals.

Quesadillas - 777

Aye aye ayyyyee!

Ribmelt - Meltdown

Sourdough, cheddar mac'n'cheese, pulled pork and caramelised onions A.K.A The dream toasty.

Saucy Eggs - Little Friedas

Saucy as hell.

Truffle Ravioli - Terra Madre

Probably my favourite pasta dish in Dublin.

Little pockets of heaven.

Ultimate Fries - Wing It

This is the ultimate hangover dish.

A shit tonne of sauce and bacon along with a load of carbs - YAAS.

A post shared by Wing It (@wingit_ie) on

Vanilla Buttermilk Pancakes - Angelinas

Maple caramel, pecans and mascarpone - Yum.

Waffles - Restaurant 104

A sweet treat for a sweeter tooth.

A post shared by orlalorenza (@orlalorenza) on

Xico Super Nachos - Xico

If you're ever heading to Xico for a night out, pop down a little early and try the food - it's so fab.

Add some Margaritas and you're on to a winner.

A post shared by Xico (@xicodublin) on

Yasi Katsu Curry - Zakura

Sweet potato aubergine and courgette deep fried smothered in katsu curry sauce.

37674759 10217024574351047 2755408278446931968 N

Zoe - Paulies Pizza

Buffalo mozzarella, Tomato sauce, Nduja, Chorizo, pepperoni, Spicy Salami & Fresh Chillis.

Ideal.

Time to start ticking some of these beauties off the list.

Enjoy!

READ MORE: THIS IS PROBABLY THE BEST AND MOST UNUSUAL WAY TO RELAX IN DUBLIN

The joys of an "unreliable" narrator and the importance of shared experiences... Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Written By

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Multimedia Journalist. A lanky video-head living her best life by capturing what Dublin has to offer. Can be seen roaming around the city vlogging herself and eating everything that crosses her path.Email: eadaoin@lovin.com Social: @bandeadd

Comments

Feature

Read More in Feature
The Ultimate Foodie Bucket List : A-Z Guide Of The Best Dishes In Dublin 2018
The Ultimate Foodie Bucket List : A-Z Guide Of The Best Dishes In Dublin 2018
Nine Genuinely Useful Tips For Having A Wonderfully Restful Sleep Tonight
Nine Genuinely Useful Tips For Having A Wonderfully Restful Sleep Tonight
14 Things You Quickly Discover When You Move Up To Dublin From 'The Country'
14 Things You Quickly Discover When You Move Up To Dublin From 'The Country'
17 Dublin Slang Phrases Explained In Perfect English
17 Dublin Slang Phrases Explained In Perfect English
This Underrated Dublin Village Is Well Worth A Visit This Weekend
This Underrated Dublin Village Is Well Worth A Visit This Weekend
Five Picturesque Towns And Villages In (And Around) Dublin For A Leisurely Weekend Stroll
Five Picturesque Towns And Villages In (And Around) Dublin For A Leisurely Weekend Stroll
Escape The City Within The City – Five Lovely Walks That Will Make You Forget Where You Are
Escape The City Within The City – Five Lovely Walks That Will Make You Forget Where You Are
14 Most Soul-Crushing Moments Every Dubliner Has Experienced
14 Most Soul-Crushing Moments Every Dubliner Has Experienced
Six Natural Wonders You Need To Visit In (And Around) Dublin
Six Natural Wonders You Need To Visit In (And Around) Dublin
This Is Probably The Best And Most Unusual Way To Relax In Dublin
This Is Probably The Best And Most Unusual Way To Relax In Dublin
Gather The Coven - A Neighbourhood Bistro In Harold's Cross Is Pure Magic
Gather The Coven - A Neighbourhood Bistro In Harold's Cross Is Pure Magic
This Tiny Hidden Restaurant In Dublin 8 Needs To Be On Your Radar
This Tiny Hidden Restaurant In Dublin 8 Needs To Be On Your Radar
PICS: A New Cosmetics Store Is Opening In Dublin City This Week
New Openings

PICS: A New Cosmetics Store Is Opening In Dublin City This Week
Part Of The Luas Line Will "Close Completely" For Two Years During Metro Construction
News

Part Of The Luas Line Will "Close Completely" For Two Years During Metro Construction
You Might Get A Glimpse Of Cheryl In Dublin Today
News

You Might Get A Glimpse Of Cheryl In Dublin Today
Someone Has Set Up A GoFundMe Account To Get Tony McGregor A Leap Card
Entertainment

Someone Has Set Up A GoFundMe Account To Get Tony McGregor A Leap Card

Garda Pepper Sprayed Themselves Accidentally While After Two Dublin Men
News

Garda Pepper Sprayed Themselves Accidentally While After Two Dublin Men
The 'Love Island' Finale Will Be Screened Live At A Beach-Themed Party On Wexford Street
Dublin

The 'Love Island' Finale Will Be Screened Live At A Beach-Themed Party On Wexford Street
HSE Confirm That Dublin Is Now Part Of "Ongoing European Outbreak" Of Infectious Disease
News

HSE Confirm That Dublin Is Now Part Of "Ongoing European Outbreak" Of Infectious Disease
Coolio Has Just Announced A Gig At The Bowery In Rathmines
Entertainment

Coolio Has Just Announced A Gig At The Bowery In Rathmines

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group