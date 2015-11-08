The Ultimate Foodie Bucket List : A-Z Guide Of The Best Dishes In Dublin 2018
Have you tried some of these?
If you follow Lovin Dublin I'm pretty sure you know that working as a journalist here is a well fed gig.
I've eaten in a lot of places in Dublin and I can't go a day without someone writing to me asking for recommendations.
I decided to compile the ultimate foodie bucket list, full of all of my fave dishes I've tried over the last few months.
Anyone who knows me will know I love lists, so there's no better way to create this list than to have it in alphabetical order - GORJ and orderly.
Have one of these dishes each week and you're set up for the next six months, you're welcome.
Acai Bowl - Eathos
This is one of the prettiest bowls of food that has ever been put in front of me.
It's super filling and ideal for mornings when you want fill up and fuel for the day.
Delicious and healthy.
BuJo Burger - BuJo
Ah, my fave shpot.
It's no secret that BuJo has a special place in my heart.
The BuJo burger is tasty AF and I genuinely don't think any other burger on this planet could impress me more.
Chicken Wings - Elephant And Castle
I can't make this list without including chicken wings.
The wings from this place always win.
Yum.
Dumplings - Glovers Alley
Ham and cheese dumplings.
This dish was created to resemble the classic cheese toasty from Grogans.
It's a fancy take on an Irish favourite.
Ebi Fry Roll - Michie Sushi
Michie Sushi in Ranelagh is a cute awl spot.
I'm a big fan of prawn sushi and this one is fab.
Funghi Pizza - Cotto
Cotto makes some of the best pizza in the city.
Wild mushroom, truffle oil and basil - you can't beat it for flavour.
Garlic Lovers Ramen - The Ramen Bar
Made from Tonkotsu and Miso broth, grilled chicken, bean sprouts, choi-sum, seasoned egg, seasoned bamboo fried onion, grated garlic, black garlic and dried nori seaweed.
Honey Butter Burger - Mad Egg
This burger really impressed me.
It's sweet and salty - The perfect combination for comfort food.
Ice Cream Tub - Scrumdiddlys
Cover it in chocolate, sauce and jellies and relive those sugar rushes you used to have when you were ten.
JJ's Massive Rasher Sandwich - Pot Bellied Pig
Stacks upon stacks of bacon.
Kimchi Maki - Kimchi Hophouse
This stuff is seriously good.
Kimchi - Yes please.
Lobster Roll - Klaw
Lobster mixed with homemade yuzu mayo, chervil, chive and Tabasco.
*Drool*
Mac'n'cheese Toasty - Nice N Cheesy
Nice n Cheesy have made all of my dreams come true by bringing the mac and cheese toasty to Dublin. These sandwiches are oozing with cheese and full of taste.
Nachos - RIOT
Honestly these nachos change the game.
They are puffy and crispy and downright delish.
Can't beat 'em.
Okonomiyaki - Lucky Tortoise
Lucky Tortoise make stellar dumplings but their okonomiyaki is unreal.
I've been dreaming about it since I last had it.
Protein Pancakes - The Grind Howth
Top them with whatever you like.
Insta goals.
Quesadillas - 777
Aye aye ayyyyee!
Ribmelt - Meltdown
Sourdough, cheddar mac'n'cheese, pulled pork and caramelised onions A.K.A The dream toasty.
Saucy Eggs - Little Friedas
Saucy as hell.
Truffle Ravioli - Terra Madre
Probably my favourite pasta dish in Dublin.
Little pockets of heaven.
Ultimate Fries - Wing It
This is the ultimate hangover dish.
A shit tonne of sauce and bacon along with a load of carbs - YAAS.
Vanilla Buttermilk Pancakes - Angelinas
Maple caramel, pecans and mascarpone - Yum.
Waffles - Restaurant 104
A sweet treat for a sweeter tooth.
Xico Super Nachos - Xico
If you're ever heading to Xico for a night out, pop down a little early and try the food - it's so fab.
Add some Margaritas and you're on to a winner.
Yasi Katsu Curry - Zakura
Sweet potato aubergine and courgette deep fried smothered in katsu curry sauce.
Zoe - Paulies Pizza
Buffalo mozzarella, Tomato sauce, Nduja, Chorizo, pepperoni, Spicy Salami & Fresh Chillis.
Ideal.
Time to start ticking some of these beauties off the list.
Enjoy!
