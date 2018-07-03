Food and Drink What's On Food

These Stunning Lemonades From Póg Have Just Been Released In Time For The Heatwave

It's summer in the city...

The heatwave is only feckin' gorge but by god, the THIRST.

When this kind of weather rolls around I can't help but crave citrusy drinks with a load of ice.

I was praying and Póg were listening...

They've just launched three beaut homemade lemonade flavours.

A post shared by Póg (@pog_dublin) on

The healthy café are pulling out all the stops with some really interesting flavours and combinations.

They are serving charcoal lemonade, lavender lemonade and raspberry and mint flavour.

I have a felling these will be my new summer drinks.

I can't bloody wait to get my hands on one....

Or five.

Header Image: @Pógdublin

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Written By

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Multimedia Journalist. A lanky video-head living her best life by capturing what Dublin has to offer. Can be seen roaming around the city vlogging herself and eating everything that crosses her path.Email: eadaoin@lovin.com Social: @bandeadd

Comments

These Stunning Lemonades From Póg Have Just Been Released In Time For The Heatwave
