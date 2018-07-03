These Stunning Lemonades From Póg Have Just Been Released In Time For The Heatwave

It's summer in the city...

The heatwave is only feckin' gorge but by god, the THIRST.

When this kind of weather rolls around I can't help but crave citrusy drinks with a load of ice.

I was praying and Póg were listening...

They've just launched three beaut homemade lemonade flavours.

A post shared by Póg (@pog_dublin) on Jul 3, 2018 at 7:13am PDT

The healthy café are pulling out all the stops with some really interesting flavours and combinations.

They are serving charcoal lemonade, lavender lemonade and raspberry and mint flavour.

I have a felling these will be my new summer drinks.

I can't bloody wait to get my hands on one....

Or five.

Header Image: @Pógdublin

READ MORE: The Stella Have Opened A Fab New Diner And We Got A First Peak

We were targeted by Bloggers Unveiled last week, here's what it feels like... Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here