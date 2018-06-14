This Is One Of The Most Unique Dining Experiences In Dublin

Garden pods have hit Dublin and as soon as I spotted them, I knew I had to give it a go.

So what exactly is a garden pod, you ask?

Well, it's pretty much what it says on the tin. A cute dome ideal for intimate dining.

The cocoons can be found in the InterContinental, Dublin 4, and they're so fab. There are three to choose from, all situated in the landscaped inner courtyard beside a stunning water fountain.

How Do They Work?

The pods host up to six people.

They're ideal for days when it's a little too windy to sit outside as they're nice and toasty and even have blankets.

If it gets to hot, there are three doors you can zip down to let a breeze in.

It's super snug and a really unique way of dining in the city.

What's On The Menu?

You can choose between Afternoon Tea or platters and bubbles.

The new Garden Afternoon Tea includes a selection of garden-inspired treats, a selection of delicate finger sandwiches or sweet nibbles. It's served from 12.00pm - 5.30pm and costs €40.00 per person.

As it was a little later in the evening, I opted for bubbles and a platter instead.

I chose the Gastro Board, loaded with artisan cheeses and delicious charcuterie and the Seafood Platter. Both were the perfect size, just enough to keep me satisfied and still with room for dessert.

Dessert consisted of a vegan cheesecake laced in berry compote and fresh fruit. All of this was washed down nicely with a stunning bottle of Perrier-Jouet, the dream.

How Can I Book?

The floral-themed pods are available until 12th August, so booking them is recommend to guarantee a spot.

To book, simple click here.

Overall:

If you're looking to book for a special occasion, an intimate meal or just something a little out of the ordinary - these pods are definitely worth checking out.

It's a step away from the hustle and bustle of the city with delish nibbles, decadent champers and a unique dining experience.

The InterContinental is a stunning spot and somewhere every Dub should pop in to at some stage in their life, with these pods, there's no better time.

Cheers to that!

