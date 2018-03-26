This Stoneybatter Eatery Has Created Dublin's BIGGEST Burger And It Looks Unreal

We need to try this

Burgers are the ultimate comfort food. They're cheesy, greasy, carby and full of flavour, so obviously we are a little more than obsessed with them.

So when we heard that Dublin's biggest burger had been created, we couldn't stop ourselves from drooling at the mouth.

Chili Shack in Stoneybatter have created a burger to put every other burger to shame. This beast contains chicken stacked with rashers, heaps of cheese (yes), rocket and buns.

*Stomach rumbles*

The restaurant is challenging people to step up to the plate (literally) and take on this monster burger.

We don't know about you, but we think you'd have to be pretty skilled and definitely starvin-marvin to be able to even make a dent in this bad boy.

Think you could do it?

