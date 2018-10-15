Food and Drink Dublin What's On Food

Holy Shitake... Zozimus' New Menu Looks Absolutely Delish

Dumplings, pancakes and dim sum

Zozimus

Having lived in Ranelagh for years, I'm a massive fan of Mak at D6.

It's some of the best high-end asian cuisine in the city in my opinion, and it was my first port of call after Crazy Rich Asians gave me an unmerciful craving for dumplings this weekend.

Well, city centre dwellers are in luck, because Zozimus on South Anne St has now introduced an all-new Mak menu that's going to draw brunchers in their droves.

Chef Jules Mak, long-time pal of Zozimus owner Dery Desmond, has curated two extensive and innovative menus - a brunch menu from 12pm to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday and dinner every evening from 5pm.

Zozimus Dumpling 1

Zozimus Dumplings

Brunch offers a choice of nine Dumplings & Bites, priced from €7 and seven Mains priced from €13.

Stand out dishes include Prawn Har Gau, steamed king prawn dumpling with bamboo shoots in a translucent pastry (€7) and Spicy Chicken Potstickers, minced spicy chicken in a wheat flour pastry, pan grilled and drizzled with a chilli soy vinaigrette (€14).

Mains include Breakfast Fried Rice, egg fried rice with sausage, pork belly, black pudding, spring onion and peas, topped with a fried egg (€12) and Duck and Waffles, crispy aromatic duck served on waffles, topped with a fried egg, served with a hoi sin maple syrup (€13).

Duck Waffles 1

Duck and Waffles at Zozimus 

Dinner includes fifteen starters from €7, a choice of eight different Dim Sum from €7, nine mains from €17 and a choice of sides.

Mains include Lemongrass Pork Belly, slow roasted 5 spice pork belly, roasted red sesame peppers on a lemon grass curry sauce (€23) and Pan Grilled Soya Cod, cod marinated in soy sauce on a bed or wok fried greens served with a ginger and miso broth (€24).

Lemongrass Pork Belly

Lemongrass Pork Belly 

But what is there to drink, we hear you cry.

A brand new cocktail menu, created to complement the Asian flavours, include ‘No More Melons’ - a zingy concoction of macerated cucumber sake, fresh watermelon, lychee liqueur, citrus Juice, whites (€12.50) and ‘Eastern Spring’ - packed with fresh flavours of cucumber, salt, lychee and a healthy splash of bourbon (€12.50).

Intox Detox No. 2 serves 1 to 4 persons from a Japanese tea pot and cups, with a mix of house vodka, lychee liqueur, citrus juice, honey, detox tonic and stone fruit bitters.

Mak At Zozimus

To book or for more info, head here.

