Forbidden Fruit Makes Huge Announcement About This Year’s Festival

With just five weeks until the festival, Forbidden Fruit have announced a brand new stage and the day by day breakdown.

District Magazine have curated this brand new stage called Someplace Else.

The stage ‘will be in-keeping with Forbidden Fruit’s eclectic approach to line up curation, focusing on left of field electronica, indie, weirdo pop and hip hop.

Someplace Else will be a breeding ground for the artists you’ll see on the main stage next year. The place where you’ll see them in an intimate setting for one of the last times’.

Here is the full line-up for the new stage:

This promises to be incredible and tickets are on sale now.

Here are a few picks I think you should check out at Someplace Else:

Here’s a look at the day by day breakdown: