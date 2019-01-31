Forbidden Fruit Has Brightened Up This Miserable Thursday By Adding 13 New Acts To Its 2019 Line-Up

The festival looks more enticing every week

Looking out the window, it's hard to imagine leaving the house for the foreseeable future. The weather is shocking miserable out there and summer couldn't feel further away but at least we have regular festival updates to in some way provide the illusion of being warm.

One of those updates has landed today with Forbidden Fruit announcing no fewer than 13 additions to its already impressive 2019 line-up.

Joining the likes of Skepta, Mura Masa and Elbow on the bill are:

Laurent Garnier

Earl Sweatshirt

Peggy Gou

RY X

Julien Baker

Kojaque

Mahalia

Honey Dijon

Joy Orbison

Midland

Empress Of

Barns Courtney

I Have A Tribe

We are delighted to reveal the day by day breakdown for the June Bank Holiday Weekend as well as the addition of 13 more artists to perform at Bulmers Forbidden Fruit Festival 2019... Earl… https://t.co/n34U9fvvX6 — Forbidden Fruit (@ForbiddenFFest) January 31, 2019

The June Bank Holiday festival has also confirmed the day-by day breakdown which can be viewed below...

Day by day breakdown and 13 more artists announced for @ForbiddenFFest 🍎🍏🍐🍇🍒



TICKETS

Weekend Tickets from €129

Day Tickets from €69.50

Here - https://t.co/mP6VWinzpGhttps://t.co/oKtSUmqNGW#BulmersFF19 pic.twitter.com/wFZriPJJcB — Forbidden Fruit (@ForbiddenFFest) January 31, 2019

See you all at Kilmainham. Ticket details can be found here.

