Forbidden Fruit Has Brightened Up This Miserable Thursday By Adding 13 New Acts To Its 2019 Line-Up

The festival looks more enticing every week

Screen Shot 2019 01 31 At 14 04 03

Looking out the window, it's hard to imagine leaving the house for the foreseeable future. The weather is shocking miserable out there and summer couldn't feel further away but at least we have regular festival updates to in some way provide the illusion of being warm.

One of those updates has landed today with Forbidden Fruit announcing no fewer than 13 additions to its already impressive 2019 line-up.

Joining the likes of Skepta, Mura Masa and Elbow on the bill are:

  • Laurent Garnier
  • Earl Sweatshirt
  • Peggy Gou
  • RY X
  • Julien Baker
  • Kojaque
  • Mahalia
  • Honey Dijon
  • Joy Orbison
  • Midland
  • Empress Of
  • Barns Courtney
  • I Have A Tribe

The June Bank Holiday festival has also confirmed the day-by day breakdown which can be viewed below...

Screen Shot 2019 01 31 At 14 22 46

See you all at Kilmainham. Ticket details can be found here.

READ NEXT: "Stop And Think" - Family Of Jacqueline Griffin Urge People Not To Share Images Of Road Accidents

forbidden fruit line up tickets
James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

