Founding Oasis Member To Reveal All At Live Dublin Event

An essential night out for any fan

In the spring of 1994, five Mancunian lads set out to conquer the world of music, armed with a distinctive swagger and bucketloads of attitude. Now, 25 years later, to say they accomplished their goal would be an understatement.

If you're old enough to remember Paddy's weekend of the year in question, you might recall being intrigued when Oasis made their TV debut on Channel 4's The Word. If you're not, or it doesn't ring a bell, then engage yourself in some music history by watching the below video.

Instant success followed as Oasismania swept throughout the UK, Ireland and beyond but as the band's profile soared, infighting was never too far away. Just a year later, drummer Tony McCarroll was ousted for what he said was a personality clash with influential brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher.

An out of court settlement was agreed in 1999 after McCarroll attempted to sue the band and now two decades on, the 47-year-old will tell his side of the story to a Dublin audience.

Those who have seen 2016 biopic Supersonic will know most of what went down but McCarroll will delve deeper in a live conversation at The Sugar Club this coming March. A screening of the movie will take place and attendees will also have an opportunity to pose their own questions to McCarroll. It will all end with a set by McCarroll and Irish DJ Pete Dancer.

Sounds like an essential evening out for any Oasis fan. The event will take place at The Sugar Club on Saturday March 30 and more information can be found here.

