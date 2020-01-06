Yes, there are going to be free dumplings all day in Asia Market to celebrate the Chinese New Year later this month.

The Chinese New Year lands on January 25 this year and Asia Market will be celebrating all week.

On Sunday, January 26 they will be hosting a Tasting Tour of the market.

They will guide you around the flagship store on Drury Street, giving you a chance to explore the tastes and delights of Asian food and drinks.

But Dumpling Day is definitely the highlight.

It takes place on Friday, January 31 and you will be able to pop in for free and try some delicious dumplings.

Dumpling making is a centuries-old Chinese New Year tradition, where you make dumplings with all the family.

To celebrate this tradition, head down to Asia Market for a delicious dumpling tasting experience.

Get the chance to taste Kimchi filled dumplings from Korea, Chicken and Vegetable Gyoza from Japan, Pork and Chinese Chive dumplings from China.

You can also learn how to wrap and make your own traditional savoury dumplings with a live demo happening throughout the day.

It will be taking place in their shop on Drury Street from noon until 5.30pm so make sure you pop in.

No better way to celebrate the Chinese New Year than eating free dumplings.