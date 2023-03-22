FREE EVENT: Watch the RTÉ Home of the Year finale live this year at the Stella Cinema with AIB

Calling all house hunters! AIB is hosting an exclusive screening of the finale in the intimate surrounds of the Stella Cinema, Rathmines.

For anyone hoping to buy a home, RTÉ's Home of the Year has been an amazing source of inspiration and motivation, making its upcoming finale a bittersweet resolution. On the upside, AIB is hosting one hell of a goodbye for the final, a must-attend event for anyone with one eye on the property market at the moment.

Over the past few weeks, homeowners across Ireland have battled it out for the prestigious title of RTÉ Home of the Year 2023. Held in the beautifully restored Stella Cinema in Rathmines, fans of the program can watch the final on the big screen, courtesy of the show's sponsor, AIB, in a location that even the judges would approve of!

Then, MC Brendan Courtney will host a live Q&A with Home of the Year judges:

Hugh Wallace, architect and founding partner of Douglas Wallace Consultants

Award-winning architect Amanda Bone

Sara Cosgrove, award-winning interior designer

As if enjoying the suspense of the finale in the stunning art deco surrounds of the Stella Cinema, the Q&A gives buyers the opportunity to ask all the niggling design questions that came to mind during the series. There'll also be several AIB mortgage advisors attending on the night, answering any questions guests have about mortgages, catering for first-time buyers and movers alike.

Following that, guests will enjoy the finale screening, where this year's RTÉ Home of the Year winners will be revealed.

Here are all the details on the AIB Home of the Year free event below:

What:

An exclusive live screening of the final episode of the 2023 RTÉ Home of the Year and a live Q&A with this year's judges

When:

Tuesday April 4th, 18.00-20.30

Where:

The Q&A, screening and winner's interview will take place in the Stella Cinema in 207-209 Rathmines Road Lower, Rathmines

Tickets:

Tickets are free but strictly numbered as seating is limited. Simply register your interest using the form below or fill in your details here.

Please note: Filming will be taking place at the event.

Unable to make the night? Tune in on RTÉ One at 20.30 on April 4th or catch it on the RTÉ Player.