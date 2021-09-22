Free ice-cream at this end of summer fundraiser for LauraLynn

I scream, you scream, we all scream for (free) ice-cream!

Coffee hatch Galloping Green Social is supporting charity LauraLynn for this last week of summer. The hatch is known for its coffee and sambos, but now they're providing free soft serve ice-cream until the 26th September. It's located beside Byrne's Galloping Green bar in Blackrock. The ice-cream is on a no charge, but donations welcome basis if you feel like supporting a fantastic cause.

Any money you donate will go straight to the LauraLynn Children's Hospice. So if you've been craving an ice-cream, or just want to support a great cause, pop by Galloping Green Social before the week is out.

Galloping Green Social is open until 4pm seven days a week.

