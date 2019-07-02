Free Yoga Classes Will Be Running In Merrion Square Every Monday This Summer

Now this sounds like the perfect way to unwind at the start of a new week.

Free yoga classes are running every Monday in Merrion Square again this summer after their huge success last year.

The classes are provided by Camile takeaway in partnership with Dublin City Sport & Wellbeing Partnership, and the best part is that they’re completely free.

They’ll be running every Monday evening until August 19, from 6.15pm to 7pm, with certified yoga instructor Veronica Vincenzi.

All levels are welcome to join and 60 mats are provided, though people are encouraged to bring their own in case class numbers go over.

You can find more information on the Eventbrite page here.

