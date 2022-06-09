From a BBQ Fest to Pottery and Prosecco: What's on this weekend in Dublin

Unsure how to spend your weekend? We've got you covered.
This weekend may feel especially short after last week's bank holiday, but there's still a ton of events on in Dublin. Whether you love a market, a festival, or wish to commemorate James Joyce by getting involved in Bloomsday, there's no shortage of events and activities this weekend. Even if all you want is to go for a workout and a coffee (we got you).
BBQ Fest
With all the rain we've been having lately it's sometimes hard to remember that it is in fact BBQ season. If you need some reminding, Bison Bar on Wellington Quay is hosting a BBQ extravaganza, complete with live music, a hot wing competition, tattoo pop-up, and of course, a load of meat smoking.
Where:
Bison Bar
When:
4:30pm-10pm, Friday 10th and Saturday 11th June
Skerries Trad Festival
2022 marks the 19th annual Skerries Trad Fest, after a two year break due to the pandemic. They're back in full swing this year with a weekend full of music and dance in a celebration of Irish heritage. You can check out all the individual events HERE.
Where:
Skerries
When:
10th-12th June
Quick peak at the line up for this years trad festival! Sessions non stop all weekend, find more info on the website :) https://t.co/U5AOwXb63F See yous then! #traditionalirishmusic #musicfestival#skerries pic.twitter.com/8UOLcKknyP
— SkerriesTrad Weekend (@skerriestrad) June 7, 2022
Beyond The Pale
As the name would suggest, you'll have to go beyond the pale for this one. This three day music and arts festival takes place in the picturesque Glendalough; you can nab a ticket HERE.
Where:
Glendalough
When:
10th-12th June
Music in the Courtyard
This free music event takes place at the IMMA and features Dublin based band Yankari. According to the IMMA website, Yankari "aspire to advance the original Afrobeat genre by incorporating contemporary sounds, such as, jazz, funk, dance, rock-and-roll whilst keeping the traditional groove elements of Afrobeat." What better way to kick off your weekend than with this event?
Where:
IMMA
When:
From 6:30pm, Friday 10th June
Pop up fitness and coffee
Looking to kick your Saturday off with a workout? Movement Fitness in Rathmines hosts Fityard every Saturday, with coffee from Bold & Brass to sweeten the deal. Get your tickets HERE.
Where:
Movement Fitness
When:
11am, Saturday 11th June
Umoja Linn Pop Up Market
Absolutely love a market? Then check out the Umoja Linn pop-up market at the Fumbally Stables this Saturday. The market aims to introduce "Irish consumers to the unique, vibrant, audacious world that is African Fashion". It will feature multiple designers, with seven of them being Afro-Irish.
Where:
The Fumbally Stables
When:
12pm-6pm, Saturday 11th June
Bloomsday Festival
It's that time of year again. Bloomsday, which takes place on the 16th June in honour of James Joyce, is an annual festival where we commemorate one of our most famous writers. There's tons of ways to get involved in Bloomsday, you can check them all out HERE.
Where:
Various locations
When:
12th-18th June
Pottery & Prosecco
Have your own Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore moment, with an added glass of Prosecco. Pottery & Prosecco at Drop Dead Twice is the ideal spot for all those creatives looking to fulfil that fantasy. Secure your ticket HERE.
Where:
Drop Dead Twice
When:
Sunday June 12th
Pinball 101
Token has been wanting to starting Pinball 101 for ages, and it's finally happening. Tickets are €12 (at the door or Eventbrite) and it gets you a free drink, a how-to lecture, as well as entry into a high score competition. A perfect end to a weekend in Dublin.
Where:
Token
When:
From 6pm, Sunday June 12th
So there you have it. Plenty to do this weekend in Dublin if you're feeling a little uninspired.
Header image via Instagram/dropdead_twice
READ ON: 12 Italian restaurants in Dublin (since everyone you know is in Italy)