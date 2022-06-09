From a BBQ Fest to Pottery and Prosecco: What's on this weekend in Dublin

Unsure how to spend your weekend? We've got you covered.

This weekend may feel especially short after last week's bank holiday, but there's still a ton of events on in Dublin. Whether you love a market, a festival, or wish to commemorate James Joyce by getting involved in Bloomsday, there's no shortage of events and activities this weekend. Even if all you want is to go for a workout and a coffee (we got you).

BBQ Fest

With all the rain we've been having lately it's sometimes hard to remember that it is in fact BBQ season. If you need some reminding, Bison Bar on Wellington Quay is hosting a BBQ extravaganza, complete with live music, a hot wing competition, tattoo pop-up, and of course, a load of meat smoking.

Where:

Bison Bar

When:

4:30pm-10pm, Friday 10th and Saturday 11th June

Skerries Trad Festival

2022 marks the 19th annual Skerries Trad Fest, after a two year break due to the pandemic. They're back in full swing this year with a weekend full of music and dance in a celebration of Irish heritage. You can check out all the individual events HERE.

Where:

Skerries

When:

10th-12th June

Quick peak at the line up for this years trad festival! Sessions non stop all weekend, find more info on the website :) https://t.co/U5AOwXb63F See yous then! #traditionalirishmusic #musicfestival#skerries pic.twitter.com/8UOLcKknyP — SkerriesTrad Weekend (@skerriestrad) June 7, 2022

Advertisement

Beyond The Pale

As the name would suggest, you'll have to go beyond the pale for this one. This three day music and arts festival takes place in the picturesque Glendalough; you can nab a ticket HERE.

Where:

Glendalough

When:

10th-12th June

Music in the Courtyard

This free music event takes place at the IMMA and features Dublin based band Yankari. According to the IMMA website, Yankari "aspire to advance the original Afrobeat genre by incorporating contemporary sounds, such as, jazz, funk, dance, rock-and-roll whilst keeping the traditional groove elements of Afrobeat." What better way to kick off your weekend than with this event?

Where:

IMMA

When:

From 6:30pm, Friday 10th June

Pop up fitness and coffee

Looking to kick your Saturday off with a workout? Movement Fitness in Rathmines hosts Fityard every Saturday, with coffee from Bold & Brass to sweeten the deal. Get your tickets HERE.

Where:

Advertisement

Movement Fitness

When:

11am, Saturday 11th June

Umoja Linn Pop Up Market

Absolutely love a market? Then check out the Umoja Linn pop-up market at the Fumbally Stables this Saturday. The market aims to introduce "Irish consumers to the unique, vibrant, audacious world that is African Fashion". It will feature multiple designers, with seven of them being Afro-Irish.

Where:

The Fumbally Stables

When:

12pm-6pm, Saturday 11th June

Bloomsday Festival

It's that time of year again. Bloomsday, which takes place on the 16th June in honour of James Joyce, is an annual festival where we commemorate one of our most famous writers. There's tons of ways to get involved in Bloomsday, you can check them all out HERE.

Where:

Various locations

When:

12th-18th June

Advertisement

Pottery & Prosecco

Have your own Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore moment, with an added glass of Prosecco. Pottery & Prosecco at Drop Dead Twice is the ideal spot for all those creatives looking to fulfil that fantasy. Secure your ticket HERE.

Where:

Drop Dead Twice

When:

Sunday June 12th

Pinball 101

Token has been wanting to starting Pinball 101 for ages, and it's finally happening. Tickets are €12 (at the door or Eventbrite) and it gets you a free drink, a how-to lecture, as well as entry into a high score competition. A perfect end to a weekend in Dublin.

Where:

Token

When:

From 6pm, Sunday June 12th

So there you have it. Plenty to do this weekend in Dublin if you're feeling a little uninspired.

Header image via Instagram/dropdead_twice

READ ON: 12 Italian restaurants in Dublin (since everyone you know is in Italy)