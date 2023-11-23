Girls Aloud confirm reunion tour and Dublin gig for 2024

Can you hear that? It's the sound of the underground...

Girls Aloud has announced they will reunite next year for a tour across the UK and Ireland.

The four bandmates – Cheryl, Kimberley Walsh, Nadine Coyle and Nicola Roberts – will reunite in memory of their lost member, Sarah Harding, who tragically passed away from breast cancer in September 2021.

The ‘The Girls Aloud Show’ tour next year is hoped to be a ‘celebration’ of Sarah, their music and their ‘incredible’ fans.

“We’re so excited to announce that we will be touring the UK & Ireland in May and June 2024,” the band wrote in their announcement, which played a number of their biggest hits from the 2000s.

“We can’t wait to sing and dance with you all once again.”

Girls Aloud will perform in Dublin’s 3Arena on Saturday, May 18th, 2024 and the SSE Arena in Belfast on Monday, May 20th, 2024.

The group will also take to the stage of several arena locations in the UK. Tickets for the reunion tour will go on sale next Friday, December 1st, 2023 at 9am. The band were formed in 2002 after appearing on ITV’s talent show ‘Popstars: The Rivals’. They later went on to become hugely successful, becoming the biggest-selling girl group of the 21st century. In 2009, the women decided to take a break and not return to the industry until 2012. Girls Aloud officially disbanded in 2013. It is believed their first music in over a decade will be a tribute to their friend and former bandmate, Sarah.

