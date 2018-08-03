A Massive Organised Event At Grand Canal Is Happening This Bank Holiday Weekend

It goes without saying that when it's sunny, there is no better place to be than at the Grand Canal with a few cans.

The weather is looking 50/50 at the moment meaning a bag of cans could be out of the question but you could be rewarded for being there for another reason.

Following on from the recent launch of their extreme kayak delivery, Deliveroo plans to host a canal cleanup on Saturday, August 4th from 10am - weather permitting.

Deliveroo is inviting volunteers and passersby to give up a few minutes of their Saturday to clean the areas around the much loved Grand Canal.

They are giving away a €10 voucher to people who participate in the clean up along Charlemont Mall but you need to keep an eye out for Deliveroo representatives giving out equipment and rewards along Charlemont Mall.

They will give out buckets, gloves and litter pickers to participants. Those who return buckets filled with rubbish will be rewarded for their efforts with Deliveroo Credit to enjoy some great food.

Deliveroo Spokesperson Bobby Burns said “It’s rare that we get this much sunshine in Ireland. These moments are special and deserve amazing food and drink to go with them but it’s equally important to safeguard the local environment and play our part in ensuring we keep the Grand Canal clean.”

This would be some seriously good karma ahead of a manic weekend.

