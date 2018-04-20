Gym+Coffee Are Launching A Pop-Up In Dundrum This Saturday

Gym+Coffee are killin' it at the moment...

The Irish brand have only been around for 18 months but it's hard to go down town now without seeing someone wearing it.

They're clothing is super comfy, trendy and suits to a lifestyle choice.

To our delight, they will be opening a pop-up shop in Dundrum Town Centre on Saturday, July 7th.

If you've wanted to get your hands on a hoodie or pair of leggings but buying online isn't for you, now is the perfect opportunity to pop down and try it out.

*Prepares oneself to spend two hours deciding on what colour zippy to purchase*

A post shared by Gym+Coffee (@gympluscoffee) on Apr 20, 2018 at 8:27am PDT

The shop will be selling the usual favourites along with some brand new editions including a new range of women's tank tops for all the gals.

YAS.

There'll also be a special offer for the first 50 customers this weekend. The first 50 customers to spend over €50 will get gifted a pair of Gym+Coffee leggings of their choice.

The pop-up will also be hosting some deadly exercise classes, coffee mornings, talks and shoots over the next two weeks.

Retail therapy is definitely on the cards for this weekend.

We can't wait to see what the pop-up has in store for us.

