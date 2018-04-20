Lifestyle Health and Fitness Fashion Announcements What's On

Gym+Coffee Are Launching A Pop-Up In Dundrum This Saturday

BUZZING!

Copy Of Group Shot

Gym+Coffee are killin' it at the moment...

The Irish brand have only been around for 18 months but it's hard to go down town now without seeing someone wearing it.

They're clothing is super comfy, trendy and suits to a lifestyle choice.

To our delight, they will be opening a pop-up shop in Dundrum Town Centre on Saturday, July 7th.

If you've wanted to get your hands on a hoodie or pair of leggings but buying online isn't for you, now is the perfect opportunity to pop down and try it out.

*Prepares oneself to spend two hours deciding on what colour zippy to purchase*

A post shared by Gym+Coffee (@gympluscoffee) on

The shop will be selling the usual favourites along with some brand new editions including a new range of women's tank tops for all the gals.

YAS.

There'll also be a special offer for the first 50 customers this weekend. The first 50 customers to spend over €50 will get gifted a pair of Gym+Coffee leggings of their choice.

The pop-up will also be hosting some deadly exercise classes, coffee mornings, talks and shoots over the next two weeks.

Retail therapy is definitely on the cards for this weekend.

We can't wait to see what the pop-up has in store for us.

READ MORE: The Stella Have Opened A Fab New Diner And We Got A First Peak

We were targeted by Bloggers Unveiled last week, here's what it feels like... Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Written By

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Multimedia Journalist. A lanky video-head living her best life by capturing what Dublin has to offer. Can be seen roaming around the city vlogging herself and eating everything that crosses her path.Email: eadaoin@lovin.com Social: @bandeadd

Comments

Lifestyle

Read More in Lifestyle
Gym+Coffee Are Launching A Pop-Up In Dundrum This Saturday
Gym+Coffee Are Launching A Pop-Up In Dundrum This Saturday
10 Incredible Venues For An Intimate And Unique Dublin Wedding
10 Incredible Venues For An Intimate And Unique Dublin Wedding
PICS: Would You Pay €25 Million For This Waterfront Development In Howth?
PICS: Would You Pay €25 Million For This Waterfront Development In Howth?
PIC: Crazy Scenes Expected In Dublin City On Friday Night As Fans Await The Arrival Of This Product
PIC: Crazy Scenes Expected In Dublin City On Friday Night As Fans Await The Arrival Of This Product
This Dublin Nail Salon Is Doing FREE Rainbow Nail Art Today
This Dublin Nail Salon Is Doing FREE Rainbow Nail Art Today
This Scenic Walk In South Dublin Is Ideal For A Weekend Stroll
This Scenic Walk In South Dublin Is Ideal For A Weekend Stroll
PIC: Someone Advertising "Room Under Stairs" In Dublin For €420
PIC: Someone Advertising "Room Under Stairs" In Dublin For €420
15 Of The Best Things To Do In Dublin In One Hour Or Less
15 Of The Best Things To Do In Dublin In One Hour Or Less
33 Thoughts We've All Had Walking Down The Grand Canal On Our Way To Work
33 Thoughts We've All Had Walking Down The Grand Canal On Our Way To Work
This Dublin And Wicklow Attraction Named TripAdvisor's 'Very Best of Travel' For 2018
This Dublin And Wicklow Attraction Named TripAdvisor's 'Very Best of Travel' For 2018
Five Dublin Spots With INCREDIBLY Flattering Lighting For First Dates
Five Dublin Spots With INCREDIBLY Flattering Lighting For First Dates
Tackle One Of These Five Adventurous Dublin Walks Today
Tackle One Of These Five Adventurous Dublin Walks Today
PIC: Man Forced To Sit On "Worst Airline Seat Ever" On Dublin Flight
News

PIC: Man Forced To Sit On "Worst Airline Seat Ever" On Dublin Flight
PICS: Motorists Asked To Avoid North Dublin Area As Firefighters Deal With Several Incidents
Dublin

PICS: Motorists Asked To Avoid North Dublin Area As Firefighters Deal With Several Incidents
Eddie Rockets Has Created These Donald Trump Burgers For The 4th Of July
Food and Drink

Eddie Rockets Has Created These Donald Trump Burgers For The 4th Of July
PICS: The Queues At Dublin Airport This Morning Looked Absolutely Insane
Pics

PICS: The Queues At Dublin Airport This Morning Looked Absolutely Insane

The Stella Have Opened A Fab New Diner And We Got A First Peak
Food and Drink

The Stella Have Opened A Fab New Diner And We Got A First Peak
There's Gonna Be Free Yoga Classes Every Monday In This Dublin Park
Dublin

There's Gonna Be Free Yoga Classes Every Monday In This Dublin Park
A New Vegan Restaurant Is Opening On Dublin's Northside Tomorrow
Food and Drink

A New Vegan Restaurant Is Opening On Dublin's Northside Tomorrow
PICS: These Iconic Dublin Buildings Looked Absolutely Incredible Last Night
Dublin

PICS: These Iconic Dublin Buildings Looked Absolutely Incredible Last Night

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group