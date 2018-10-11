Dublin What's On

7 Weird And Wonderful Things To Do In Dublin This Halloween

From haunted mansion raves to classic movie screenings

Macnas Parade

Halloween is just around the corner (seriously, where has the first half of October gone?!) and if you’re stuck for things to do this year then you’ve come to the right place. From pumpkin patches to spooky Halloween parties, these are the most unique events happening around the capital from next week.

Haunted Mansion Festival, Loughcrew House, Meath

Festival organisers are running a pick-up point from Custom House Quay to the event for anyone looking to do something really different this year.

There’s going to be a disco and techno room, a bonfire and even a dedicated wellness area for DMCs - crucial for any big night out. Plus, it's BYOB so it won’t break the bank. You can buy tickets and find more information on Dublin pick-up and drop-off times here.

Haunted Mansion Festival

Creature Features at the Botanic Gardens, Glasnevin

The ultimate scary movie screening is taking place against the spooky backdrop of the Botanic Gardens’ Victorian glasshouses next week with screenings of classicslike Little Shop of Horrors and Invasion of the Bodysnatchers. Now you’ve just got to pick a film…

Bsf Creature Features

The Macnas Parade

While it’s not as big as its Galway counterpart, the Dublin Macnas Parade will feature plenty of quirky visual shows and performances throughout the city centre. Closing out the Bram Stoker Festival on Monday 29th, it's the perfect way to end your bank holiday weekend. You can find out more about the parade history and route here.

Macnas By Julia Dunin Photography

The Haunted Gaff Back Page Halloween Party

Popular Phibsboro spot The Back Page are hosting the ideal Halloween party with everything from a space disco to classic scary movie screenings. It’s free entry and you can find out more about the spooky goings on here.

Screen Shot 2018 08 29 At 15 15 12

Scary movie nights at the Stella Cinema

The gorgeous Stella Cinema in Rathmines is the perfect place to settle down with a cocktail and a classic Halloween flick. They’ve got screenings of Carrie, Beetlejuice AND The Addams Family over the bank holiday weekend – can we just go to all three please?!

Stella Theatre

Go pick your very own pumpkin

What better way to get into the Halloween spirit than by going to pick your own pumpkin at an actual pumpkin patch? Reynoldstown Animal Farm is putting on an entire day dedicated to wholesome Halloween activities on Saturday October 20, where you can pick out a pumpkin for €5. There's also going to be a hay maze and, of course, you can play with the animals.

Shutterstock 507597547

Bella's Halloween Cabaret and Burlesque Extravaganza

As per the event page, "Come join us for the most magical, sexy, horrorific, and entertaining show you've ever been to in Dublin city." On Friday 26th, the Taproom at Drop Dead Twice will play host to performances from the likes of Miss Burlesque Ireland 2018 and live music from Sisters Hyde and The Pesky Magpies - one not to be missed.

Kiara Keane

Written By

Kiara Keane

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group. Email - kiara@lovin.com

