The Ultimate Halloween Film Is Being Screened At The Light House Cinema This Week

"Death has come to your little town, Sheriff."

Light House Main

If you want to start getting in the Halloween spirit a little bit early then get yourself down to the Light House Cinema for their latest scary movie screening this week.

This Wednesday evening they’ll be showing the original Halloween film staring Jamie Lee Curtis in celebration of its 40th anniversary.

The classic horror movie was first released in 1978 and tells the story of the now-infamous Michael Myers who goes on a killing spree in his hometown after escaping from a mental hospital.

The remastered version of the film being shown will also feature an exclusive filmed interview with director John Carpenter.

There will be two separate screenings, one at 6.10pm and another at 9pm and you can get your tickets on the Light House Cinema website here.

It’s the perfect thing to refresh your memory before going to see the brand new Halloween movie that’s just been released and sees the return of its original star Jamie Lee Curtis.

Kiara Keane

Written By

Kiara Keane

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group. Email - kiara@lovin.com

Comments

