Having A Social Scoop? Here's Eight Ideal Spots For A Liquid Lunch

There's something about the sunny weather, it just makes me want to have a cocktail in hand at all times.

If you an your gang are having a social catch-up, there's no better way to do it than over a few drinks. With the fast-paced world we live in, I'm sure there's more than a few things you'll need to celebrate when you're reunited with you mates - New jobs, houses, proposals? Ah sure look even if not, celebrate the fact that you're alive and kicking, aye?

Here's some deadly spots to bring the gang for a scoop or two.

1. Drury Buildings

Behind a colourful, graffitied wall on Drury Street you'll find a trendy cocktail bar that serves up one of the best Espresso Martinis in the city.

This place is super central too, so know matter what corner of Dublin you're coming from - It's a handy one.

What a spot.

2. The Baths - Clontarf

Beachy vibes and summery flavours - Sure you can't go wrong.

This venue is really different from anywhere else in Dublin and it makes for a very unique cocktail experience.

Look out over Dublin Bay while you sip on a tasty drink - Dream.

3. Urchin

One of the most brightly coloured cocktail bars in town, Urchin is a hot spot for daytime drinks.

They serve up a decadent Ferrero Rocher cocktail and I honestly nearly cry every time I think of it because I just want it in my hand 24/7.

Too good.

4. The Lucky Duck

An elegant neighbourhood bar that's been made shiny and new again, The Lucky Duck is spread over three floors, each with its very own vibe.

Slick and stylish, this place is ideal for a classy pint.

5. Idlewild

You'd walk right past this cosy neighbourhood bar on Fade Street without even noticing it.

With its long comfy couches, dim lighting, stacks of books and massive fireplace, you feel like you're in someone's living room.

You can see why this place doesn't have a sign outside, everything about the neighbourhood bar says it wants to be low-key.

6. Street 66

This chill bar has lots of character.

It's the ideal spot to sink into a comfy couch and have an intimate catch up.

7. Café En Seine

If it's a classy Dublin cocktail bar you're after, Café En Seine is the one.

With some crazy creative flavours and deadly bar bites, you'll be set.

8. House Dublin

Looking for a garden party on a sunny day?

House has its very own garden area which is perf for summer drinks.

