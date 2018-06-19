What's On

Sick Of The Heat? Avalon Emerson Will Be Spinning The Decks At Wigwam Tonight

We can't all be sun worshippers

Avalon Emerson

Sick of the sun? We feel you.

As much as we love the sun, we can't love every minute of it. We're too pasty for that lark. Sometimes we just need a break and what better way to escape from the sun for a couple of hours than by soaking bopping to some good tunes?

Avalon Emerson, an electronic music producer from California, will be DJing at Wigwam on Abbey Street tonight.

She has released a string of exciting EPs on the Whities label, which is an offshoot of Young Turks.

Last year, she performed at Body & Soul Festival in County Westmeath.

Her appearance at Wigwam went down a storm, so the team at Bodytonic decided to bring her back to town for another night behind the decks.

Tickets are €12 and the gig starts at 10pm.

