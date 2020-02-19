Hen's Teeth to launch new monthly market this weekend

Dublin is about to get another monthly market.

You can't beat a good market. Whether you buy something or not, there's much to be said for just wandering around and browsing - one of my top recommendations for a lazy weekend afternoon.

A great way to discover crafty local talent too as you're bound to stumble upon brands and knick-knacks that you may not have found out about otherwise. Friends are always impressed by my quirky finds... make for great presents let me tell you.

And we're always delira when we hear there's another market to add to our list of weekend picks, the latest addition being that of Hen's Teeth Studios.

Housed in their colourful gallery, store and diner on Blackpitts in Dublin 8, they're set to launch the first instalment of their new monthly market this weekend. Running both Saturday and Sunday, it will be open from 10am to 6pm.

This week will see the gang joined by Soft Boy Records who will bring along their signature merch, along with Dublin contemporary artist Kyle Chldon Barnett and Kate O'Laughlin with a selection of her risoprints.

Each month will see 10 different independent traders, artists and craftspeople take over the Hen's Teeth studio to showcase their work.

As for food, visitors will be spoiled for choice thanks to the onsite diner and with promises for the market to get "bigger and better in the coming months", we can hardly wait to see what traders will set up shop at future events.

(Header image courtesy of @hensteethstore)

