Here’s Everything You Need To Know About The Wings Food Fest In Bray Next Weekend

It’s that time of year again when Ireland’s food lovers descend on Bray for the seaside town’s annual celebration of wings.

If you haven’t attended before, where have you been? Last year, the sun came out and highlights included wing-eating competitions and barbeque demos throughout the weekend. As you would expect at any wing festival, the atmosphere is always electric but it’s not all about delicious wings, sauces and sides.

Entertainment will be provided by the Bootleg Beach Boys with their take on the hits of California’s most famous band. They will take to the stage on Friday July 19 at 9pm and with wings available from 6pm, it sounds like a great way to kick off the weekend.

The party will continue into Saturday July 20 and Sunday July 21, and revellers will be able to enjoy the Seafront Funfair, BBQ pitmasters demos, street food, craft markets, live music and DJs spinning top rock anthems and some classic 80s tunes.

If you’re wing-mad or just looking to try out some great food along with quality entertainment and plenty of craic this weekend then you can find more information here.

Finger-licking fun is guaranteed but things might just get messy!

