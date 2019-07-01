Here’s How You Can Get Free Access To Longitude While Helping Out A Great Cause

Longitude returns to Marlay Park this weekend and as always it’s one of the most anticipated festivals of the summer.

This year, the bill will be headlined by ASAP Rocky, Stormzy and Cardi while a whole host of other great acts will keep the vibe going across the weekend.

If you want to be there but aren’t in possession of a ticket, there is another way you can enjoy the festival while helping out a great cause. Dublin Simon Community have appealed for people to volunteer at the festival this Friday July 5 from 11am until 7pm.

The reward? Well, not only will you get that warm glow from helping others out, you’ll also be doing your bit to prevent homelessness. That’s because for every volunteer that signs up, Festival Republic will make a ‘very generous’ donation to Simon Community.

Those who get involved will then be given free access to Longitude on Saturday or Sunday where you’ll enjoy some well-earned festivities.

📣 We need volunteers for @longitudefest on Friday 5th July from 11am until 7pm 🎶 #Volunteers will also be rewarded with access to the concert for one of the show days over the weekend 🥳 ☀️✨

💌For more information: katekavanagh@dubsimon.ie pic.twitter.com/rZYVSLL1xy — Dublin Simon (@Dublin_Simon) July 1, 2019

Signing up couldn’t be simpler. As per the above tweet, all you have to do is email katekavanagh@dubsimon.ie for more information.

Having the craic and helping out Dublin’s homeless community. Sounds like the perfect way to keep busy this weekend.

