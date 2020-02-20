IFI to screen other Bong Joon Ho film as part of East Asia Film Festival Ireland

If you're a fan of the Oscar winner Parasite, then this is not to be missed.

Back for its fourth run, the East Asia Film Festival Ireland will return to Temple Bar's Irish Film Institute (IFI) late next month.

Celebrating the artistry and variety of filmmaking from East Asia, the four-day event will screen some of the region's top movies featuring new films from prominent filmmakers such as Wang Xiaoshuai, Kôji Fukada and Hong Khao.

Not to mention South Korean director Bong Joon Ho, who has seen a meteoric rise to fame as of late. Top of many people's must-watch list this year is his 2006 blockbuster The Host.

Wildly entertaining, it tells the tale of a family desperate to rescue a young girl from the clutches of a creature who has appeared in Seoul's Han River - all inspired by a true story of chemical dumping.

The screening is excellently timed considering the overwhelming popularity of Bong Joon Ho's other film Parasite which won big at this year's Oscars.

Eight theatrical Irish premieres will screen throughout the festival, which opens with Fukada's latest, A Girl Missing.

Other movies on the cards include Heavy Craving from director Hsieh Pei-Ju, The Wild Goose Lake, Chinese Portrait, The House of Us, Monsoon and Dwelling in the Fuchun Mountains.

Finishing out the festival on Sunday 29th will be the Pema Tseden's acclaimed tale Jinpa and Lian Ming's Wisdom Tooth.

You can see the full schedule below:

Thursday 26th

18.30: A Girl Missing

Friday 27th

18.30: Heavy Craving

20.30: The Wild Goose Lake

Saturday 28th

14.20: Chinese Portrait

16.20: The House of Us

18.30: Monsoon

20.30: The Host (35mm)

Sunday 29th

13.10: Dwelling in the Fuchun Mountains

16.10: Jinpa

18.20: Wisdom Tooth

Running from March 26th to 29th, tickets are on sale now and can be gotten from the IFI website.