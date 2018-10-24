A New Immersive Tourist Attraction Has Opened In Dublin 8

This looks unreal

A new fully immersive attraction has opened in the heart of Dublin city.

Live.Vaults is a live attraction that brings to life tales from Ireland's rich and varied past.

Live performances and historical sets including a Viking settlement and a Cromwellian torture chamber bring Ireland's past to life.

The new €5 million venture hopes to attract over 100,000 tourists over the coming year.

From Molly Malone to Bram Stoker there are plenty of historical Irish characters who want to tell their tales, their way.

Located in the Liberties, you can find the vaults in St John’s National School, in the John’s Lane area of Thomas Street.

Tickets start from €16 and the attraction is open every day from 10:30am -6:30pm. (Thursdays 10:30am - 8:30pm).

We can't wait to check this place out!

