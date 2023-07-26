Ireland's first K-Pop Market is coming to Dublin next month

Somewhere to stock up on all things K-Pop.

If you're into all things K-Pop, then you're going to be buzzing to learn about Ireland's first K-Pop Market which is taking place in Dublin in August. The market will be held within Zambrero on Hatch Street on Saturday August 12th, between 12pm and 5pm.

According to their Eventbrite page, this K-Pop Market will have "Seller ranging from incredible fan artists to profound local collectors and small business owners will all gather in one place".

This is a pay-in market, and tickets are currently available to purchase for €3 per person.

The K-Pop Market has a list of rules in place for attendees in order to create a safe environment for vendors and customers.

These rules include the following:

Do not take or touch the sale items unless allowed by the seller

Do not take or touch the market decorations or displays

No food or drink is allowed inside the market

Pets and small children must be looked after at all times

All transactions at the market are between the seller and the customer (the organisers are not responsible)

Fan-made duplicates of merchandise is not allowed inside the market

Respect fandoms and idols at all times

Header images via Instagram / Night Star Eye & Crochet Goodies

