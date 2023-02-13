It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia announce details of Dublin live show

Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton and Rob McElhenney are bringing their podcast to Ireland for all you jabronis out there.

The creators and stars of the iconic sitcom It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia are bringing their hit comedy podcast to Ireland.

The podcast, titled The Always Sunny Podcast, is hosted by Charlie Day (Charlie), Glenn Howerton (Dennis) and Rob McElhenney (Mac), along with writer Megan Ganz, and sees the group look back on the past 15 seasons of the sitcom.

Starting with the first episode, which aired in 2005, the creators and stars recap their memories of making the show and discuss how they formed a lasting partnership that has endured the better part of two decades.

Now it has been announced, as part of The Always Sunny Podcast LIVE! tour, that the four will be coming to Dublin's 3Arena.

"After selling out theaters in the U.S., the gang is excited to bring their live show to Dublin," the statement for the event reads.

"The Always Sunny Podcast LIVE! will feature stories, laughs, and reflect on 20 years of making the hit series.

"Fans can be guaranteed an evening of hilarity, memories, and perhaps some surprise guests..."

The Dublin live show will take place at the 3Arena on Monday, 17 April.

Tickets for the event will be available at Ticketmaster.ie.

Fans will have a first chance of pre-sales this Wednesday, 15 February at 10am before the general on sale on Friday, 17 February at 10am.

For more information about the tour, visit thealwayssunnypod.com.

This article originally appeared on JOE

Header image via IMDb & Shutterstock

