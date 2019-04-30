Jam Park Has Just Announced A Series Of Deadly Summer Events

Jam Park is set to open in Swords at the beginning of May and it’s already got a deadly line-up of summer events ready to go.

The adult playground/events space is opening up where the Wright Venue used to be and will have crazy golf, ping pong, a rooftop eatery, singalong cinema, flea markets, board games and plenty more.

And with events including Bingo Loco and a performance from none other than DJ Jazzy Jeff, this summer at Jam Park is set to be a good one.

Weekly rooftop terrace parties will also feature a rotation of international DJs including Optimo, Palms Trax and Kornél Kovács.

Here’s the rundown of all the main events happening so far in May and beyond:

Market Park – Every Sunday

The Jam Park weekly Sunday market will feature local arts and crafts, delicious food, farmers market, live music, games and a flea market to boot!

Bingo Loco – May 17

Join Ireland’s only Bingo rave at Jam Park this May. Think conga lines, dance offs, lip sync battles, glow sticks and prizes ranging from vacations to cars to lawnmowers.

Game Of Thrones: Season Finale – May 20

Screening of the season finale, ticket includes a drink on arrival, staff in costume and photobooth/props.

Sing For Your Dinner (Bingo/Quiz) – May 31

A new style of bingo/table quiz where you can win a meal & drinks for your table across the different quiz rounds.

Champions Cup Rugby Final – May 11

Ticket includes two free drinks.

Championship League Final – June 1

Ticket includes two free drinks.

Screenyard Presents: Anchorman – June 13

Screening of the movie, ticket includes a drink on arrival and there’ll be staff in costume and photobooth/props.

Marcelo D2 – July 7

Brazil’s biggest hip-hop star will appear in Jam Park for one night only.

DJ Jazzy Jeff – October 12

The Fresh Prince of Bel Air’s sidekick still doing the do with dancefloor favourites including Summertime, Brand New Funk and Boom! Shake the Room.

Sole Food – Sneaker & Apparel Festival – October 12

Ireland’s debut sneaker & apparel festival featuring vendors, brand displays, customisation booth, games, screenings, talks, live performances and everything associated with the excitingly addictive world of sneaker culture.

Gxrl Cøde 1st Birthday – TBC

The all female powerhouse supporting women across the industry in music, art, dance & fashion, celebrate a very successful first year on the scene with a whopping rooftop party. Full details coming soon.

