  • Jeremy from Peep Show is coming to Dublin for a chat about his new book

Jeremy from Peep Show is coming to Dublin for a chat about his new book

By James Fenton

February 8, 2020 at 10:56am

Robert Webb, AKA Jeremy from Peep Show, has announced that he's coming to Dublin for a chat about his new novel Come Again.

The actor, famous for his portrayal of the somewhat lovable layabout on the Channel 4 hit comedy, has said that the new book is a 'funny, sad and exciting novel' and Irish fans will be able to get a more detailed synopsis when he comes to Dublin's O'Reilly Theatre on Monday, May 4.

This isn't Robert Webb's first step into the literary world, having released How Not to be a Boy in 2017. The publication was described by The Guardian as a 'coming-of-age memoir' which largely 'examines the damage that can be done when young boys are encouraged to behave in ways supposedly befitting their gender.'

How Not to be a Boy won Webb plenty of praise at the time of its release and Webb will be hoping for similar reviews for his first foray into fiction.

Robert Webb sprang to fame in the 2000s, as one half of the comedy double act Mitchell and Webb alongside David Mitchell.

The pair began writing on comedy shows like Big Train before getting their big break as the leads in cult Channel 4 sitcom Peep Show in 2003.

The series ran for nine series until 2015 and during its run, the duo also wrote and starred in BBC sketch show That Mitchell and Webb Look.

The O'Reilly Theatre forms part of Belvedere College and is located on Great Denmark Street, close to the Garden of Remembrance.

More information about Robert Webb's Dublin appearance can be found here.

