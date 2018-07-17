What's On

Jessie J Is Coming To Dublin This December

And the venue is a little surprising

Jessie J

Jessie J is coming to Dublin later this year.

The 'Queen' singer will play the National Stadium in December as part of her R.O.S.E tour.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday from 10 am.

Perfect pressie for your other half.

Jessie J MCD Productions ticketmaster National Stadium
