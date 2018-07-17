Jessie J Is Coming To Dublin This December

And the venue is a little surprising

Jessie J is coming to Dublin later this year.

The 'Queen' singer will play the National Stadium in December as part of her R.O.S.E tour.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday from 10 am.

Jessie J - The R.O.S.E. Tour

:: Sat December 1st

:: National Stadium, Dublin



➢ Tickets on sale this Friday at 10:00am from @TicketmasterIre @JessieJ @NationalStad pic.twitter.com/KQFnEOZDB9 — MCD Productions (@mcd_productions) July 17, 2018

Perfect pressie for your other half.

