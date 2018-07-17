Jessie J Is Coming To Dublin This December
And the venue is a little surprising
Jessie J is coming to Dublin later this year.
The 'Queen' singer will play the National Stadium in December as part of her R.O.S.E tour.
Tickets will go on sale this Friday from 10 am.
Perfect pressie for your other half.
