Join this icy October sea swimming challenge and raise funds for an incredible cause!

Could you brave the ice-cold sea every day for a month, to raise money for vital mental health services?

Looking to set yourself a new challenge AND raise funds for a very worthy cause? Coldtober, Helplink's annual sea-swimming fundraiser, is BACK and they want YOU to help raise vital funds for the mental health services they provide around the country.

Helplink provides accessible, free or low-cost mental health services to children, young people and adults seven days a week, on a local and national level. Coldtober is their national fundraiser to help keep these essential services running around the country, and it couldn't be easier for you to take part.

Coldtober challenges the public to swim in their local sea every day for the entire month of October, in the ultimate 31-day sea-swimming fundraiser.

To get involved, simply register for Coldtober 2022 right HERE. Then, choose a safe seaside or swimming spot near you to go for a dip every day for the month of October. Or, if there are no swimming spots near you, take a 30 second cold shower every day instead, and be sure to ask your friends and family to donate too.

The first 500 participants to register for the challenge will receive a Coldtober Portwest beanie from the fundraiser's sponsor, Portwest Ireland, and you'll also get a delicious Solaris Tea to warm you up after your sea swim.

In 2021, Coldtober went national for the first time, with 490 participants taking on the challenge in 21 different counties. And the funds raised by the public have made a HUGE difference!

In the first 6 months of 2022, Helplink provided the same amount of appointments as they did in the whole year of 2021 - a 100% growth in demand! It also hired 16 new counsellors to keep up with demand for online and offline appointments, as well as a full-time Services Delivery Manager to monitor all of their counselling services.

None of these huge changes would have been possible without the funds raised through Coldtober 2021, showing the huge difference this fundraiser can make to mental health services for children, young people and adults around the country, and for Irish citizens living abroad.

Join Coldtober, Helplink's annual 31-day sea-swimming fundraiser, and raise vital funds for Irish mental health services. Register for Coldtober 2022 HERE.