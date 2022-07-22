Kate Bush lookalikes to recreate Wuthering Heights dance in Fairview Park

In support of Women's Aid.

We're more than a little obsessed with the Kate Bush revival alla Stranger Things Season 4 (before you say you've loved her way longer than that, it's okay, we know). But if you're a true super fan, you're going to want to go to this annual Kate Bush Wuthering Heights event, their first in-person one since the pandemic. Not sure what to expect? Take a look at the below clip.

What's on

Essentially the event is a group performance of the Kate Bush "Wuthering Heights" dance, where participants get dolled up with wigs and red dresses. There will be a rehearsal, as well as time post performance for a picnic.

Where

Fairview Park

When

This Kate Bush Wuthering Heights event in support of Women's Aid takes place on Saturday the 30th July.

What time?

The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever begins at 1pm.

Prices from

There is a €5 registration fee. This event is in support of Women's Aid, and run by volunteers. If you can't attend the event but wish to support Women's Aid, you can do so HERE.

Getting there

Fairview Park isn't far from the Clontarf DART station if you're looking to arrive via public transport.

Anything else

This is a no alcohol event. There will be toilet facilities (aptly named Kate Flush) and participants are encouraged to bring along snacks for the picnic (all that dancing is bound to wear you out). It should also be noted that the performance will be filmed and members of the public will likely take footage as well, so participants should be comfortable with this.

Register for your ticket and read more about the event HERE. Not to mix our song references, but we're sure there'll be a lot of running up hills at this event too.

Header image via Shutterstock

