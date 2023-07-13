Kate Bush fans to recreate Wuthering Heights dance in Dublin this weekend

In support of Women's Aid.

It's that time of year again, where Kate Bush enthusiasts are invited to return to the windy, wiley moors of St Annes Park and gather en masse for a group performance of the singer's iconic Wuthering Heights dance routine.

Inspired by the 300 Kate Bush impersonators at Shambush's 2013 event in Brighton UK, the event invites attendees to recreate the Wuthering Heights dance en masse, allowing for rehearsal time and a picnic.

A group performance of the Wuthering Heights dance will happen again in Dublin this weekend.

What's on

The event is a group performance of the Kate Bush Wuthering Heights dance in Dublin, where participants get dolled up with wigs and red dresses. There will be a rehearsal, as well as time post performance for a picnic.

Where

St Annes Park.

When

This Kate Bush Wuthering Heights event in support of Women's Aid takes place on Saturday 15th July.

What time

The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever begins at 11am.

Prices from

There is a €5 registration fee. This event is in support of Women's Aid, and run by volunteers. There's an option to donate more if you're in a position to.

Getting there

St Annes Park isn't far from the Killester DART station and is also serviced by buses 130 and H1 if you're looking to arrive via public transport.

Anything else

This is a no alcohol event. Guys, gals and non binary pals are all welcome, and advised to bring along snacks for the picnic. Participants are also encouraged to come in costume (ideally a floaty red dress), so be sure to raid a few charity shops or maybe your pal's wardrobes before heading along. It should be noted that the performance will be filmed and members of the public will likely take footage as well, so participants should be comfortable with this.

Register for your ticket and read more about the event right here.

Header image via Youtube/Joey Kavanagh

