Le Galaxie And Other Music Stars Will Perform At A 'Together For Yes' Concert In May

Music fans have a new star-studded concert to look forward to next month with the news that a host of incredible Irish artists will gather together for one night at The Olympia in order to raise funds for Together For Yes.

Together for Yes is the National Civil Society Campaign to remove the Eighth Amendment from the Constitution who are "campaigning for a more compassionate Ireland that allows abortion care for women who need it."

The gig will take place on Wednesday May 2 at The Olympia theatre and the line-up includes Mary Black / James Vincent McMorrow / The Strypes / Le Galaxie / Thanks Brother / Mango / Veda’s Coven / Sing Along Social...

There will also be words spoke on the night from the following people:

Tara Flynn- writer, actor, comedian. Eva O'Connor - writer, actor, campaigner. Eilieann Flynn- Traveller Rights Activist. Carol Williams- Grandparents For Repeal. Claudia Hoareau - MERJ Migrants and Ethnic-minorities for Reproductive Justice. Ailbhe Smyth - Director of Together For Yes. Anna Cosgrave - Repeal Project.

Tickets are priced from €28 (inc. booking fee) and are on sale now from Ticketmaster.

