Entertainment Music What's On

Le Galaxie And Other Music Stars Will Perform At A 'Together For Yes' Concert In May

James Vincent McMorrow heyaaaa

Olympia Theatre From Boxes Compressed

Music fans have a new star-studded concert to look forward to next month with the news that a host of incredible Irish artists will gather together for one night at The Olympia in order to raise funds for Together For Yes. 

Together for Yes is the National Civil Society Campaign to remove the Eighth Amendment from the Constitution who are "campaigning for a more compassionate Ireland that allows abortion care for women who need it."

The gig will take place on Wednesday May 2 at The Olympia theatre and the line-up includes Mary Black / James Vincent McMorrow / The Strypes / Le Galaxie / Thanks Brother / Mango / Veda’s Coven / Sing Along Social...

There will also be words spoke on the night from the following people:

Tara Flynn- writer, actor, comedian. Eva O'Connor - writer, actor, campaigner. Eilieann Flynn- Traveller Rights Activist. Carol Williams- Grandparents For Repeal. Claudia Hoareau - MERJ Migrants and Ethnic-minorities for Reproductive Justice. Ailbhe Smyth -  Director of Together For Yes. Anna Cosgrave - Repeal Project. 

Tickets are priced from €28 (inc. booking fee) and are on sale now from Ticketmaster.

READ NEXT: I Followed A Popular Instagram Photographer Around Dublin For A Day - Here's What I Learned

Is there ever such thing as a Kardashian Koincidence? We chat about celebrity "leak" culture on this week's Before Brunch podcast below. Subscribe here

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

Comments

Entertainment

Read More in Entertainment
Le Galaxie And Other Music Stars Will Perform At A 'Together For Yes' Concert In May
Le Galaxie And Other Music Stars Will Perform At A 'Together For Yes' Concert In May
Cineworld Is Introducing Ireland's First Ever 4DX Cinema Screen And It Looks Class
Cineworld Is Introducing Ireland's First Ever 4DX Cinema Screen And It Looks Class
PODCAST: Is There Ever Such Thing As a Kardashian Koincidence?!
PODCAST: Is There Ever Such Thing As a Kardashian Koincidence?!
Looking For Love? Here's How To Apply For First Dates Ireland
Looking For Love? Here's How To Apply For First Dates Ireland
Madness Has Just Announced a 3 Arena Summer Gig
Madness Has Just Announced a 3 Arena Summer Gig
WATCH: Trinity's Acapella Group's Cover Of George Ezra's Budapest Is An Absolute Must-Watch
WATCH: Trinity's Acapella Group's Cover Of George Ezra's Budapest Is An Absolute Must-Watch
"Is There Ever Really Such a Thing As a "Loving" and "Joyous" Breakup?"
"Is There Ever Really Such a Thing As a "Loving" and "Joyous" Breakup?"
There Was A Massive Queue Outside This Rathmines Venue Last Night
There Was A Massive Queue Outside This Rathmines Venue Last Night
WATCH: Arcade Fire Performed A Beautiful Cover Of The Cranberries At The 3 Arena Last Night
WATCH: Arcade Fire Performed A Beautiful Cover Of The Cranberries At The 3 Arena Last Night
Star Trek Actor Brent Spiner Is In Dublin Right Now Posing For Selfies
Star Trek Actor Brent Spiner Is In Dublin Right Now Posing For Selfies
The Lighthouse Cinema Had A Dog-Friendly Screening And We Can't Cope With The Pics
The Lighthouse Cinema Had A Dog-Friendly Screening And We Can't Cope With The Pics
Before Brunch: The Facebook Cambridge Analytica Scandal And What You Need To Know About It
Before Brunch: The Facebook Cambridge Analytica Scandal And What You Need To Know About It
Seven Places To Eat And Drink Outside In Dublin In The Sun This Evening
Feature

Seven Places To Eat And Drink Outside In Dublin In The Sun This Evening
I Followed A Popular Instagram Photographer Around Dublin For A Day - Here's What I Learned
Feature

I Followed A Popular Instagram Photographer Around Dublin For A Day - Here's What I Learned
There's Gonna Be A Boujie Skincare Pop-Up In Town Next Month With Slick Goody Bags
News

There's Gonna Be A Boujie Skincare Pop-Up In Town Next Month With Slick Goody Bags
Seven Persuasive Reasons To Take Up Yoga In Dublin Right Now
Sponsored

Seven Persuasive Reasons To Take Up Yoga In Dublin Right Now

Dublin Canvas Are Looking For Artists To Paint Over 100 New Boxes In The City This Summer
News

Dublin Canvas Are Looking For Artists To Paint Over 100 New Boxes In The City This Summer
An 'IKEA Of Sports Equipment' Discount Store Is Coming To Dublin
Dublin

An 'IKEA Of Sports Equipment' Discount Store Is Coming To Dublin
STOP EVERYTHING: A New Cheese Pop-Up Has Landed In Dublin And We Need To Eat Everything
Food and Drink

STOP EVERYTHING: A New Cheese Pop-Up Has Landed In Dublin And We Need To Eat Everything
A Kitten Was Stolen From The Cat Lounge In Smithfield – And They Desperately Need Her Back
News

A Kitten Was Stolen From The Cat Lounge In Smithfield – And They Desperately Need Her Back

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin