There's Going To Be One Last Hoopla In Iconic Nightclub Lillie's This Weekend

If crystal chandeliers could talk...

The celebrity playground of the 90s and 00s, Lillie's, is closing its doors this weekend - but not before having one last shindig to celebrate years of unforgettable Dublin nights.

Over the years the dancefloor has been graced by stars including Rihanna, Paris Hilton, Julia Roberts, David Hasselhoff, Mick Jagger and Enrique Iglesias, along with home-grown celebrities like Niall Horan and Cillian Murphy with Bono even celebrating his birthday at Lillie’s.

Vipireland Image112387
Dance And Distil At Lillies Bordello Laboratory Dublin 2 2

On Saturday 19th January people will come from all over the world to say a final farewell to the iconic club as they pull back the red velvet curtain for one last time.

Party-goers are in for a night to remember as Lillie's pulls out all the stops to mark the end of an era *sob*, giving revellers the chance to go home with a piece of the legendary club.

Img 0163

All party-goers will be issued with a token on entry and will be in with a chance of winning a piece of stunning memorabilia from the VIP venue. Throughout the night you could win a memento from the club’s signature décor as a final farewell from Lillie’s.

Resident DJ Tommy Stewart will be on the decks taking you back to the club’s celebrity heyday with a night of non-stop 90s and 00s throwback hits.

There will also be a complimentary cocktail on entry and a photobooth for that Insta grid.

Img 7921

Doors will open at 10pm and management is advising everyone to get down as early as possible! Speaking about Saturday’s farewell party David Morrissey, the club’s co-owner said, “We have received a massive outpouring of grief at the closing of Lillie’s, our final party on Saturday will prove why Lillie’s has remained as one of Dublin’s most iconic nightclubs since the 90s. There has been a huge amount of interest already so please make sure to get down early so you’re not disappointed and get the opportunity to say your goodbyes.”

Entry will be €10 on Saturday 19th January, Doors open at 10pm.

Megan Cassidy

Written By

Megan Cassidy

