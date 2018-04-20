What's On

Liverpool Legend Ian Rush Will Be Meeting Fans At A Dublin Shopping Centre On Monday

A hero to many on these shores...

Liverpool fans have been riding the crest of a wave in recent weeks after qualifying for the Champions League semi-final and some decent Premier League form to go with it. Trophies have been few and far between for the Merseyside club in recent years so any success in Europe would be most welcome. One man who has no shortage of medals in his pocket, however, is former striker Ian Rush. 

The Welshman is the all-time leading scorer for The Reds with a total of 346 goals in two spells at Anfield between 1980 and 1996 during which time he won five league titles, three F.A. Cups and one European Cup. This Monday, Irish supporters will be given a chance to show their appreciation at the Ilac Centre in town. 

Rush will be meeting fans at the club's official store in the centre from 2 to 3pm and we're sure there will be plenty of opportunities for photos and autographs. He's bound to be in great form given Liverpool's recent results but with Mo Salah bagging 40 goals in his debut season at Anfield, maybe Rushy will be concerned about losing his goalscoring record. 

To be fair, the Egyptian still has a long way to go to catch him but if you want to get a glimpse of Rushy, customers are advised to arrive early on Monday to avoid disappointment. Liverpool take on Roma in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final on Tuesday night with the game being shown live on TV3 from 7.45.

Liverpool Legend Ian Rush Will Be Meeting Fans At A Dublin Shopping Centre On Monday
