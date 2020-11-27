Longitude has revealed the line-up for 2021

Longitude has revealed the line-up for its 2021 festival and naturally, it features many of the names who were due to appear at Marlay Park in 2020.

Leading the way for Longitude 2021 are Kendrick Lamar, A$AP Rocky and Tyler, The Creator. All three were due to appear at Longitude 2020 before Covid-19 restrictions put paid to that.

Also appearing will be Doja Cat, Aitch, AJ Tracey, Megan Thee Stallion, Mabel, Da Baby an we could go on all day but you can see for yourself in the Tweet below...

⚡️🎧🎪 𝗪𝗘'𝗥𝗘 𝗕𝗔𝗖𝗞 ! ! ! 🎤🔥



Say HELLO to #LONGITUDE2021 returning July 2-4th 2021!



🎟 Tickets on sale 9am next Friday Dec 4th pic.twitter.com/h5JsMG84yR — Longitude Festival (@longitudefest) November 27, 2020

We know what everyone is thinking, how do we know if Longitude will be allowed to take place? Well, with positive news on vaccines arriving by the week, we're all hoping Ireland will be a different place by the time the festival takes place on the weekend of July 2 -4.

Last week, Wild Roots, Ireland's first festival with advanced Covid health and safety measures was announced for the May Bank Holiday in Sligo and you can be sure that Longitude and all the other major festivals will have similar systems set up.

Tickets for Longitude will go on sale next Friday, December 4 at 9am.

